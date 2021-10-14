This year’s most popular costumes for Halloween

With the arrival of the month of October we cannot leave aside one of the most popular celebrations among people of all ages: Halloween. Despite its Celtic origins and being celebrated mainly in the United States and other Anglo-Saxon countries, Halloween night has been part of our traditions as a multicultural city.

Going out trick-or-treating, watching horror movies and dressing up are some of the favorite customs of lovers of this holiday, and here we tell you some of the most sought-after and popular costumes for this year, which you will surely find or perhaps you are thinking about. disguise yourself as them.

The Squid Game

The series of the moment, from Korea and brought to the public through the Netflix platform, The Squid Game has become a media and entertainment phenomenon, reaching the highest viewing rates in the world.

For that reason it is not at all unusual that we quickly see someone with the costumes of the characters, be it the masked figures in red suits or the uniforms of the players. It could be said that this costume is the most requested and sought after on the internet this 2021.

Disney villains and the mouse company in general have been a part of popular culture for more than 80 years. Loved by some, hated by others, but we cannot deny that of all the villains, 2021 belonged to Cruella de Vil, the devilish and glamorous fashion designer from the 101 Dalmatians saga.

The live action starring Emma Stone was a complete reference if we talk about fashion and style, with her half white and half black hair, a long coat-like dress and a crazy attitude, this version of the Disney villain has come to conquer the Halloween parties.

Venom

Of course, the genre of superheroes could not be left behind, or in this case that of antiheroes. The recent release of Venom: Carnage released has only confirmed the huge popularity of one of Spider-Man’s enemies with the most followers.

Starring Tom Hardy, Venom and his opponent Carnage will steal this year’s Halloween, wearing a costume that kids and adults alike will want to wear.

Britney Spears

Pop princess Britney Spears has always been an inspiration for Halloween costumes, but after she recently regained her freedom in a legal battle against her father; her iconic looks are back.

Whether it was the one she wore in the video clip for her 1998 hit, “… Baby One More Time” or the one for “Oops! … I Did It Again” from 2000, Britney, her pop music and outfits They will be present at more than one celebration on Halloween night, chanting their songs and shouting #FreeBritney.

