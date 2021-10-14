‘The Velvet Underground’ and ‘The Movies Shaped Us’, This Week’s Releases on Apple TV + and Netflix

“The Velvet Underground,” director Todd Haynes’s (“Carol,” “Dark Waters”) new film about the iconic New York band led by Lou Reed, premieres this Friday on Apple TV +. The documentary does the things that most music documentaries do, detailing the group’s rise and fall with a mix of photographs, movie clips, and comments gleaned from recent interviews, including conversations with surviving members John Cale and Maureen Tucker. However, this documentary does much more. “The Velvet Underground” is a beautiful poetic meditation on the emotional and cultural power of rock and the charm of making a living in art. Even before starting work on this project, Haynes was a prominent rock and pop chronicler. In 1987, he made the cult classic “Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story,” a short that used Barbie dolls instead of actors. His 1998 film “Velvet Goldmine” fictionalized aspects of the rise of David Bowie and was set in the glam-rock environment of the early 1970s, and his 2007 film “I’m Not There” found several actors, including Cate Blanchett and Christian Bale, performing scenes based on the life of Bob Dylan.

SERIE

‘The films that formed us’

Netflix

Year: 2021

Season: 1 (9 episodes)

One Netflix documentary series that doesn’t get enough attention is “The Movies That Made Us.” This Netflix original series takes an in-depth look at some of the most iconic movies of the ’80s and’ 90s, and how they shaped pop culture. The third season of this series launched on October 12 and features some Halloween-themed movies. The content for each chapter includes some interesting behind-the-scenes facts and interviews with cast and crew members. Some of the information will surprise fans, such as the actors who could have been cast in place of the actors we know as these characters. It’s hard to imagine anyone else playing Marty McFly other than Michael J. Fox. The new season will focus on the movies: “Aliens,” “Coming to America,” “Robocop,” and three iconic slasher movies, “A Nightmare on. Elm Street ”,“ Halloween ”and“ Friday the 13th ”, perfect for the Halloween season.