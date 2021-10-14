The most intimate photograph of Peter Lindbergh lands in A Coruña

Although he surprised us with his photographs capable of capturing what the eye itself sees of Giacometti’s sculptures, if it is known for something Peter lindbergh It is because of his work in the world of fashion. Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell or Kate Moss are some of those that paraded for their objective, with images that are already part of the history of the industry and that can now be seen in an exhibition in A Coruña.

Curated by Lindbergh himself (Leszno, Poland, 1944) shortly before his death in 2019 and with the collaboration of the Lindbergh Foundation, led by his son Benjamin, this retrospective will bring 150 of his most iconic images to an industrial warehouse converted into a gallery in the port of the city and you can see from next December 4.

The supermodel photographer

Lindbergh personally dedicated two years to make this selection of images in which you draw a tour through the four decades of his extensive career, from the early 80s to 2019 and is, in fact, his first ‘self-curated’ show.

Querelle Jansen, Paris, 2012 © Peter Lindbergh (courtesy Peter Lindbergh Foundation, Paris).

His portraits and productions with Evangelista, Campbell or Moss have not only left an indelible mark on the world of fashion, but also on photography, with images that include actresses such as Nicole Kidman, Uma Thurman, Robin Wright, Jessica Chastain and Jeanne Moreau.

In addition to its most iconic images, the exhibition includes, among its 150 photographs, works never seen or rarely exhibited

The sample, which is named Untold Stories, offers surprising new insight into the legendary photographer’s work. The selection includes a good number of never-before-seen or little-known photographs and is complemented by texts detailing the origin of the exhibition and a tribute from the filmmaker and writer Wim Wenders, a close friend of Lindbergh.

Lindbergh lands in Galicia

The sample, which was first seen in the Kunstpalast in Düsseldorf, lands in Galicia thanks to the personal commitment of the businesswoman Marta Ortega, friend of the artist and a self-declared admirer of his work, in an initiative that aims to bring first-rate cultural manifestations to A Coruña and, at the same time, show the world the wealth of Galicia.

Peter Lindbergh. © Stefan Rappo (courtesy Peter Lindbergh Foundation, Paris).

The Coruña architect Elsa Urquijor has been in charge of intervening the ship that will house the exhibition, which will be on view until February 28, 2022.









According to his son and president of the foundation that bears his name, “When Peter visited La Coruña in 2018, the connection between the port city and its aesthetics immediately resonated with him. Galicia’s gray climate and rough surf, intertwined with the ubiquitous industrial undertones, seemed like a perfect analogy to the Ruhr region where my father grew up in Germany. In such a place, where the force of nature and the force of humanity come together in harmony, Untold Stories would fit almost perfectly ”.

The Coruña architect Elsa Urquijo has been commissioned to intervene in the industrial warehouse in the port of A Coruña that will host the exhibition

The Untold Stories of Peter Lindbergh

The exhibition is accompanied by a special edition of Taschen’s book Untold Stories, by Peter Lindbergh himself together with the director of the Kunstpalast, Felix Krämer, and Wim Wenders, which represents a intimate and personal statement from the photographer about his work ..

Naomi Campbell, Ibiza, 2000 © Peter Lindbergh (courtesy Peter Lindbergh Foundation, Paris).

Also, a new work, Raw beauty, collects interviews and images of some of Lindbergh’s best-known characters, such as Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Penelope Cruz and Rosalía, gathered to celebrate his life, as well as essays by some of the famous creative figures who have made Galicia their home, such as the photographer Nick Knight and architect David Chipperfield.

Raw beauty It also includes the poetry and landscape photography of the Galician artist Manuel Vilariño.

In Marta Ortega’s opinion “Peter and Galicia share many similarities… wild nature, natural beauty and that human warmth that makes us feel alive. For me it is a privilege to be able to bring them together ”.

The entrance will be free, he affirms, so that “Coruñeses, Galicians, Spaniards, and travelers from any part of the world who visit this wonderful land can enjoy this exquisite exhibition that Peter prepared down to the last detail before his premature death”.

Lindbergh’s work has been exhibited in solo and group shows around the world, most recently The Unknown, Ullens Center for Contemporary Art, Beijing (2011); Fotomuseum, Antwerp (2011-12); Berlin, Maison de la Photographie, Lille, France (2013); The Unknown and Images of Women, HDLU Museum, Zagreb, Croatia (2014); and Peter Lindbergh / Garry Winogrand: Women in the Street, NRW-Forum Düsseldorf (2017).