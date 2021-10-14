‘The Mercenaries 4’: Sylvester Stallone uploads a video posing the choreography for a scene by Jason Statham

As we already announced, the filming of ‘The Expendables 4’ has begun. After 7 years since the last installment, Sylvester Stallone has wanted to show fans on his Instagram account some other advance. Specifically, the process of choreographing a fight in a bar. “On the set of ‘The Expendables 4’ choreographing a fight scene for Jason Statham, always a pleasure to do so”Sylvester Stallone has written in the caption.

In the video he introduces us to Jason Statham’s doppelganger, revealing that Lee Christmas will use brass fists for the sequence: “He’s going to use these brass fists to take down ten guys in a very, very simplistic way. Because I think some of these action scenes go crazy with martial arts and blocking. I think a bar fight is just hand to hand and heavy force. Brute force”explains the director.









Stallone claims that the scene is posed as a “geometric situation in which Jason can move in such a way that he does not have to expend energy, and he’s so precise in what he does, that it becomes chaos. “

More prominence for Christmas

‘Christmas Story’ was the working title that Stallone had in mind for this sequel, so the role of Statham will have much more relevance. It has been revealed that former characters such as Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone), Gunner Jensen (Dolph Lundgren) and Toll Road (Randy Couture) will return. Actors such as Megan Fox, 50 Cent, Tony Jaa and Andy Garcia also join the production.