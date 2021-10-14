The looks of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala

Last night, in the city of Los Angeles, it was held the opening gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Designed by world-renowned architect Renzo Piano, the museum is located on the LACMA campus in Wilshire and Fairfax. This center will become the largest institution in the United States dedicated to the arts, film sciences, and filmmaking. Although it will not open its doors until September 30, in four days, they organized a preview for the press and ‘celebrities’ that nobody wanted to miss.

There we could see numerous movie stars who gave us a red carpet at the gates of the heart attack museum. Despite looking like an improvised stage since there was no ‘photocall’, her guests exuded ‘glamor’ and style with their looks. From Cher betting everything on a striking ‘mix and match’ to Lady Gaga in her most ‘lady’ side, going through the great Sophia loren or the model Kaia gerber. They all posed in their best clothes. One of our favorites? Nicole Kidman, who put all the prominence in her ‘beauty look’ rescuing the iconic curly hair that she used to wear in the 90s and early 2000s.









As (almost) always, black became the main color of the night thanks to actresses like Eva Longoria, Katy Perry, Halle Berry or Anna Kendrick; who wore dresses in this tone. Of course, the designs loaded with rhinestones and bright tones, typical of such an important gala, were not lacking. The color note was not very present, but we did not miss it either. These are our favorite looks from the opening gala red carpet from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.