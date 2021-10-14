The 10 best Netflix movies right now

The sheer number of movies on Netflix – and the site’s less than ideal interface – can make finding a really good movie a difficult task. To help you, we’ve selected the top 50 movies currently on the service in the United States, and updated them regularly as titles come and go.

Bruce Lee in “Enter the Dragon”.

Enter the Dragon ‘(1973)

After starring in several highly influential kung fu films in Hong Kong, Bruce Lee made his big leap to American audiences with this high-end Warner Bros. production. Lee plays a martial arts instructor who is hired by British spies to gather information against a crime lord in a fighting competition; a silly plot, but solid enough to hang up some really amazing fight sequences. “Enter the Dragon” became one of the highest-grossing action films of all time, but Lee never saw its success; died less than a month before its premiere. However, his influence lives on, in the films of John Woo, Jackie Chan, Quentin Tarantino and Stephen Chow. Our reviewer praised the script and direction, which “propels the action without an iota of fat.” (If you like Asian action movies, queue up “Shadow”).

‘Brokeback Mountain’ (2005)

Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Williams and Anne Hathaway turn in career-high performances in Ang Lee’s adaptation of Annie Proulx’s short story of the same name about the 20-year romance between Ennis (Ledger) and Jack (Gyllenhaal), two rough- edged cowboys who meet in the summer of 1963. The men are required, by the times and the expectations of those around them, to hide their love. The Oscar-winning screenplay by Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana renders their passion, longing and loneliness with clarity and sensitivity; our critic called it a “moving and majestic film.”

” My Fair Lady “(1964)

George Cukor’s spirited adaptation of the Broadway musical (itself an adaptation of George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion”) won a staggering eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor, and on and on. being one of the cornerstones of the cinematographic musical genre. Audrey Hepburn shines as Eliza Doolittle, the low-class Cockney florist whom phonics teacher Henry Higgins (Rex Harrison) believes he can turn into a proper lady just by refining his language. Alan Jay Lerner’s clever script carefully addresses issues of gender and class, while creating a credible “opposites attract” chemistry between the leads. Our critic called it “a film that charmingly conveys the rich gifts of the famous stage production in a fresh and fluid cinematic form.” (Fans of classic movie musicals should also check out “Fiddler on the Roof” and “White Christmas”).

‘Middle of Nowhere’ (2012)

Ava DuVernay won the Directing Award at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival for this sensitive, thoughtful, and moving drama. Our critic Manohla Dargis noted that she “wants you to look, really look, at her characters”, looking beyond the clichés and assumptions of so many other movies, as she tells the story of Ruby (Emayatzy Corinealdi), a young nurse whose husband ( Omari Hardwick) is in prison. Ruby dutifully visits her and keeps a lit candle at home, but when a friendly bus driver (David Oyelowo) notices her, he begins to question her choices and loyalties. Corinealdi is a wonderful presence, playing the role with empathy and complexity, and Oyelowo’s considerable charisma – who would re-team with DuVernay for “Selma” – makes her dilemma even more difficult. (Lovers of indie drama can also enjoy “Residue” and “Into the Wild”).

‘Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang’ (2016)

A moving and inspiring portrait of an original artist whose medium of choice is fireworks and who creates dazzling installations that fill the sky or explode in an art gallery. In 2014 Cai Guo-Qiang set out to mount a project that has obsessed him since 1994, a half-kilometer-high fire ladder that he has tried without success three times. Director Kevin Macdonald (“The Last King of Scotland”) follows the planning of “Sky Ladder” and, through it, reveals the artist’s personality; Soft-spoken but driven, Cai feels palpable joy in his work and meets its challenges with inspiring enthusiasm. The logistics of the ladder are mind-boggling, but the payoff is tremendous.









‘Pariah’ (2011)

Dee Rees, the director of “Mudbound” (also streaming on Netflix) debuted as a feature film director with this heartfelt and thoughtful story about a Brooklyn teenager (the “incandescent” Adepero Oduye) named Alike, and her delicate attempt to get out of the box. closet as a lesbian, fully aware of the resistance she will encounter from her controlling mother (Kim Wayans). Rees, who is also the author of the script, tells this semi-autobiographical story as a very detailed short story, well versed in the lives of these characters, the neighborhoods they inhabit and the lies that are told in order to live together. But it also captures the seduction of the subcultures that Alike begins to explore, and the alternative they present: the choice to live one’s own truth, unapologetically.

” There Will Be Blood “(2007)

Daniel Day-Lewis won his second Oscar for his breakthrough performance in this 2007 period drama from writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson, which uses Upton Sinclair’s novel “Oil” as inspiration for a lengthy and challenging exposé of greed, the capitalism, religion and the American spirit. The filmmaker demonstrated, for the first time, his ability to organize a large historical epic, while maintaining the personal touches and narrative quirks that made his previous films so memorable. Manohla Dargis called Day-Lewis’s performance “exciting, among the best I have ever seen.” (Anderson’s next feature film, “The Master,” can also be seen on Netflix.)

‘Scarface “(1983)

When the fuel elements of actor Al Pacino, director Brian De Palma, and screenwriter Oliver Stone were combined in 1983, explosions occurred. Loosely updating Howard Hawks and Richard Rosson’s 1932 classic on drug smuggling to Miami’s cocaine era in the early 1980s, “Scarface” offers us some of Pacino’s most operatic (and that’s a lot of say), De Palma’s wildest realization (same thing) and Stone’s most memorable dialogues. Add Michelle Pfeiffer as the sexiest woman in the mob since Virginia Mayo, and you’ve got a certified 80s classic. (For a crime story on a similar scale, check out “American Me.”)

‘Training Day’ (2001)

Denzel Washington won his second Oscar (his first for a leading role) by stepping out of his usual role as a brave hero and man of virtue to play a dirty Los Angeles narcotics detective. The jolt of seeing good old Denzel playing bad – laying out evidence, staging assassinations and gleefully robbing his suspects – is downright electrifying, and Ethan Hawke (who received his own Oscar nomination for his work here) is an effective stand-in for the public. , registering a growing consternation at the corruption of his superior during a long and hot 24 hours. The conductor, Antoine Fuqua, skillfully orchestrates their interactions, modulating tension and discomfort, cunningly treating his star like a time bomb about to explode. Our critic called it a performance of “powerful virtuosity.”

” Zathura “(2005)

Director Jon Favreau began his career making charlatan indies like “Swingers” and is now the man of reference for Marvel (“Iron Man”) and Disney (“The Lion King”). This “enchanted” family adventure from 2005 was the bridge he built between those worlds. Based on a 2002 novel by “Jumanji” author Chris Van Allsburg, it tells a similar story in which children are drawn into the world of a perhaps too immersive board game. The special effects are staggering, and the adventure elements are captivating (especially for young audiences), but Favreau’s expertise in small-scale, character-driven storytelling shines through in the sweet and surprisingly poignant conclusion. (Younger viewers will also enjoy “The Princess and the Frog” and “The Muppets”).