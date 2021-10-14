Sofia Vergara begins to celebrate her 50 years showing her most evil side, but fun

The countdown to the celebration of Sofia Vergara’s 50 years has begun. This was revealed to us by the Colombian artist herself, who is famous for her careful, but tremendous parties. The most recent was the 30 of his only son Manolo, but not the most talked about. That was obviously her wedding to fellow actor Joe Manganiello, which took place in Palm Beach in 2015 and lasted almost a week.

There are also their traditional family gatherings on Thanksgiving, which are usually themed and elaborate, the birthdays of the whole family, including the two Chihuahuas Baguette and. Birthdays, of course, and even those parties that he puts together just for the sake of it. His posts on Instagram attest to the seriousness with which he plans the festivities. However, “the 50s is going to be from the other world,” said Sofía, who has a “wonderful” team that helps her transform spaces and take care of every last detail. “I’m already starting with the plans,” he said.

“That is one of my passions, things around the house. Having everything beautiful, combined, what they call living beautiful, “he said. So much so, that he does not rule out adding lines of table products to his commercial empire, but he has time for that. The priority at this time continues to be the artistic career, which continues to “give surprises around the corner”.

Sofía gives voice to the character of the snake Zaina. (Timeless Films)

One of those surprises is “Koati”, the animated film that opens this Friday and in which she not only embodies “one of the funniest characters” she has ever done, but is also an executive producer.

“I had a great time giving voice to Zaina” he stated. “It is very rich to be evil, but even more so when that villain is comical.” It shows that he is not only saying it out of commitment. It is a coral snake “young and with bad intentions,” says the actress. She is so enchanting that one would like her to repent of her evil deeds before the warning comes to her and it comes to her, it comes to her. ´Koati´ is a movie for children, so it is not a “spoiler” to say that the bad guys get what they deserve. “I love that,” Vergara acknowledged.

The film, which stars the Colombian Sebastián Villalobos, a social media star, as well as the Argentine Stefi Roitman and the Venezuelan singer and actress Evaluna Montaner, tells the story of a group of indigenous animals from Latin America. The soundtrack was in charge of Marc Anthony, with the production of the Colombian Julio Reyes Copello.

In addition, it has the participation of the reggaetoneros Karol G and De la Ghetto, as well as the actors Orlando Urdaneta and Adriana Barraza, among others.

With bilingual dialogues and a message of protection to the Earth, “the film wants to carry important messages, both ecological and open the mind about everything that Latinos offer, not only in culture and work, but also in biodiversity and much more.” added.









It is said that ladies are not told about age, but it is too tempting to ask this iconic Latina how she feels thinking that her next birthday will be 50. Her answer is classic Sofía Vergara. “I have no problem with age,” he assured. “My problem is with the work it gives to stay like this.” She bursts out laughing because we both know that this is the dream of any woman at 20. “At this age I love that you no longer care what others think or you know yourself so well, that you know how to handle yourself in any situation, but you don’t I like the fatigue and great energy it takes to do some things, ”he says.

Of course, no one will notice anything on July 10, 2022, when “the patron saint festivities for the 50 of Sofía Vergara” are celebrated, he said with laughter.

That assertiveness is one of the characteristics that almost all women celebrate when talking about their birthdays. However, it is remarkable that Sofía Vergara mentions her, since it would give the impression that if she was not born with her, she began to develop it early in life. In fact, many of her colleagues and even her husband have pointed to it as one of the characteristics responsible for her success.

Manolo, son of Sof♂a Vergara, also voices one of the characters, Calli, in the animated film Koati. (Timeless Films)

“I can’t tell you that I’ve always been this indifferent to others, but what I am is practical. I quickly realize how much something is worth fighting for.

It was that pragmatism that led her to dye her hair dark shortly after arriving in Hollywood, and to drop out of expensive classes to eliminate her accent when speaking English. “I spent a fortune and did not improve anything,” he admits with the self-confidence that he has the planet in love. “Hitting the wall is not my thing, nor is it thinking that since Latinos have many obstacles they deserve special treatment, that ‘chip on the shoulder’ as they say in English. Neither better nor worse than anyone else, ”he said.

So she doesn’t think twice about taking her “combo” to awards parties when she’s nominated, or making a family movie. Her husband and son also work at “Koati”.

That attitude of I am as I am helped her become the highest paid television actress in the world, “in addition to the discipline and the desire to work.”

That is why it also continues in the “America’s Got Talent” program of the NBC chain, developing its line with Walmart, its furniture, its perfumes and many more products, to which at our suggestion, it could even include products to set the tables. beautiful, like the one you will have on your birthday.