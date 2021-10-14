Selena Gomez conquers in velvet coat with floral print

If there is an infallible way to stand out in autumn, without a doubt, it is by wearing a coat statement and so it proved Selena Gomez with one of his last looks street.

On Saturday night, October 9, the 29-year-old singer monopolized all the flashes on his way out of a hip restaurant in Los Angeles spilling style with a sensational overcoat.

Selena Gomez has the prettiest coat to highlight in fall

The famous long coat was made of glossy velvet with floral print in gold, red and dark green. It also featured large pockets.

The protagonist of Only muders in the building arranged the cozy and stylish star piece of his look for your outing to dinner with friends in the most chic possible.

First, Selena wore her coat buttoned over a tight black blouse with flattering v-neckline.

Then he completed the styling with a pair of fabulous wide boot jeans in light blue with frayed hems. A very trendy garment and ideal for women petite.

The fashion icon accessorized the outfit with a pair of black leather chunky heel ankle boots to take your style steps oozing with confidence.









As for accessories, Gomez finished off by wearing powerful gold plated maxi earrings by Jennifer Fisher that they are also an authentic piece ideal to impress; reported Daily Mail.

He also joined the orchestra of the look a designer black baguette bag to carry the essentials and add another dash of glamor.

Finally, he completed the outfit with its elegant beauty look. This was made up of a sophisticated bun arranged at the back of the head as well as a nice makeup.

The latter focused on highlighting his gaze by painting his eyelids with eyeshadows in reddish shades; colors that went perfectly with her velvet coat.

The other part of his face was covered with a black mask to protect yourself from covid-19 when dating friends. The final touch was given with a perfect beige manicure.

With this outfit, Selena Gomez once again demonstrated his innate talent for creating looks insurmountable with those who looks unique and feels wonderful.

In addition, it reminded us that one of the ways to create stunning outfits in a simple way is by building it around a spectacular garment. Just like her velvet coat.

