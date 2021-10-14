Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello and more celebs react to Evaluna Montaner’s pregnancy

This is how the most popular celebrities of the moment congratulated Camilo and Evaluna Montaner on their pregnancy!

After getting married in February 2020, Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverry they became one of the favorite youth couples in the entertainment world. The couple has proven to be super loving and close, so when they announced that they will become parents, hundreds of celebrities around the world celebrated the big news with them!

Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello and more celebs react to Evaluna’s pregnancy

After working with the Colombian on the musical collaboration ‘999’, Selena Gomez became a very good friend of Camilo and Evaluna Montaner, which is why she was one of the first celebrities to congratulate the couple on their new stage.

“Congratulations, I’m so excited for both of you!” The American singer wrote. His message already has almost 24 thousand likes and 472 responses.









For her part, Camila Cabello also congratulated the Colombian and the Venezuelan, because after Shawn Mendes and the singer worked together on the remix of ‘Kesi’, she became super close to the couple.

“I’m crying,” he wrote in Evaluna’s post.

Danna Paola was also very moved by the news of Indigo and left the following message to Camilo and Evaluna: “¡¡What a great blessing! Infinite light for both and that blessing on the way ”. Calle and Poche joined in the congratulations and wrote “Congratulations, what a beautiful blessing!”

According to multiple media, the protagonist of ‘Club 57’ has already completed three months of pregnancy and her health is in excellent condition.

