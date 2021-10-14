Friday, October 15, 2021
Celebrity

Salomé Rodríguez wasted talent dancing like a professional to the rhythm of reggaeton | Famous

By Hasan Sheikh
0
35




Salome rodrígue z, soccer player’s daughter

James Rodriguez and the businesswoman

Daniela ospina , left with the mouth open to millions of netizens after appearing in a video demonstrating his dancing skills.

This is not the first time that Salomé shows her best steps in social networks, because since she was a child she has shown her talent, however, this time she did it like a professionHe performed extroverted steps and various outfit changes in the clip that was shared on his mom’s Instagram, where he has more than 7 million followers.

“Life is to fill us with good things, great moments, smiling, doing what makes us happy, dancing and singing.”, was Daniela Ospina’s caption, highlighting that she likes to see her daughter dance.

In the video, the little girl comes out doing a choreography on a balcony to the rhythm of the popular song ‘Picky ‘from Joey montana In which with his gestures and energy when dancing, he shows how much he enjoys and has fun doing what he likes the most.




Many of the fans they were impressed by the talent of Salomé Rodríguez when it came to moving, Well they assured that it has a lot of rhythm.

“Divine”, “she has a lot of talent”, “beautiful”, “Tremendous dances 100% times better than me”, “And in 1,2,3 the super moms come out to criticize the girl’s dance”, “she is only joy, very good Salo ”,“ beautiful, she is a professional, she will do it perfect ”, assured the followers of Daniela Ospina.

However, other users did not avoid criticizing the video noting that the girl should not wear so much makeup. The publication already has more than 1 million views and more than 2,000 comments.

Secondly, recently i know confirmed that Salomé will participate in the new animated production by Sofía Vergara and Marc Anthony called ‘Koati’, where they will talk about environmental responsibility and its importance. there the little girl will make the voice of ‘Baby Salo’ and will be with the singer

Karol G , the influencer Sebastián Villalobos and actress and singer

Evaluna Montaner .


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
