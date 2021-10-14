Ryan Gosling shines as new Tag Heuer ambassador

From his role as the melancholic pilot in Drive to that of singer and dancer nominated for an Oscar for The City of the Stars (La La Land), Ryan Gosling is an actor who puts the typecasting in check. His roles are characterized by the will not to fear anything, to constantly test himself and to push the limits of what is possible.

So much so that there is no one better to join TAG Heuer, the luxury Swiss watch brand, as an ambassador, for passion, natural style and a commitment to excellence. They are as important to the performer as they are to the brand. And who better to promote it than this actor, who could be considered the heir to the legendary Steve McQueen; two men for whom style and essence are the same thing. But Gosling represents something more that the brand also wants to convey: a new kind of masculinity that is both sensitive and understated, displaying natural confidence by definition.

“We are delighted to introduce Ryan Gosling as a global ambassador for TAG Heuer in what will be his first collaboration with a brand. A star since its inception, the actor has become over the years an icon as enigmatic as it is inscrutable. He is a true artist who chooses his projects with great care and dedicates himself to them like no one else, not only shaping his character but also the entire creative direction. The movie Drive represents the strongest link with who we are today, and we are excited about the creative projects we have together, “says Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer.

For his part, actor Ryan Gosling points out: “TAG Heuer has been tacitly and constantly a classic and iconic pillar of excellence in its field for more than one hundred and sixty years. Collaborating with them was an easy decision; Besides, time is, in general, something that I think about a lot lately. My kids grow up fast, so I’m more on the clock than ever. “

Gosling has become the most versatile leading man in Hollywood by always daring to be different. Few actors would have accepted such challenging films early in their film careers as The Believer, Half Nelson, and Lars and a Real Girl. However, these performances earned him rave reviews, Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, and a reputation as the most interesting young actor in Hollywood.

But it was Drive the movie that took Gosling from an acclaimed performer to a new kind of lead actor, one who could lend himself to being part of extremely intelligent casts (Adam McKay’s The Big Short, co-starring Christian Bale, Steve Carell and Brad Pitt), as well as black comedies (Two good guys, along with Russell Crowe).

In addition, in just three years, Gosling has moved on from the overwhelming success of the musical The City of Stars (La La Land), which garnered 14 nominations to the Academy Awards and earned Gosling a Golden Globe, to be part of the revival of the cult of science fiction with Blade Runner 2049 (co-starring Harrison Ford) and the prestigious biopic The First Man (in which Gosling played astronaut Neil Armstrong).

Gosling is not only fearless when it comes to choosing his roles, but also during filming, starring in many of his own stunts. It is a job that clearly fascinates the actor, since, in addition to playing a stuntman in Drive and Crossroads, has just been signed to play a stuntman in The Fall Guy, which will be directed by David Leitch, a former stuntman. For its part, The Gray Man, coming out soon, will be Gosling’s most action-packed role to date.

Your commitment to excellence has even been extended to the photo shoot of his first advertising campaign for TAG Heuer, choosing award-winning photographer Pari Dukovic and collaborating with him at every step of the creative process. The result is a vibrant imagery campaign, inspired by Gosling’s own desire to run a campaign unlike any other, and marking another bold change for the star.

“Ryan said he wanted to do something completely different. Color has emotion and is completely unexpected. In creating these portraits they wanted to create something that was timeless and timely at the same time. TAG Heuer watches have that timeless quality and that’s exactly what we wanted to do with the campaign. “says Dukovic.

It is not surprising, therefore, that Gosling’s interpretations have often elicited comparisons with the late Steve McQueen, another leading man with a passion for cars, stunts and showmanship; who, like Gosling, became a movie star but also a true style icon.

TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands

A new generation of the timeless and elegant sports watch from three needles from TAG Heuer, the TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands model, It is, without a doubt, the best way to start Ryan Gosling’s collaboration with the brand.

The watches are the showcase that reflects the automotive heritage of the brand, for which elegance and fearlessness go hand in hand. As a motor enthusiast, few would appreciate the care for clean lines and the effort for readability more. and this collection represents the purest and most elegant watch in the TAG Heuer range of models.

Gosling: “I appreciate its timeless design. As a general rule I like clear and simple designs. I spent my childhood and adolescence in a household with a fairly tight budget. So I learned to lean towards the simple and timeless things so I don’t have to worry about fashions. “

The new collection, consisting of 13 pieces, reinterprets and reimagines the iconic watch in four versions: the TAG Heuer Carrera Day Date 41 mm, the TAG Heuer Carrera Twin-Time Date 41 mm, the TAG Heuer Carrera Date 39 mm and the TAG Heuer Carrera Date 29 mm.

For more than 60 years, the TAG Heuer Carrera watch has been designed for all those who want to push the limits of mind and spirit. The goal of the charismatic CEO Jack Heuer when introducing the Heuer Carrera chronograph in 1963 was to create a watch that was simple and perfectly harmonious.Ideal for drivers who needed to know the time at a glance in high pressure conditions.

Legend has it that the company’s obsession with readability began in 1958, when Jack Heuer went from first to third place in a Swiss rally in which he was competing, because he could not read the chronometer on the dashboard correctly. The Heuer Carrera model, which was launched five years later, was radically different from any other watch the company had made up to then, and had adopted a clear and minimalist design language in order to achieve unmatched readability.

This commitment to readability and clarity remains unshakeable and the new line projects a sharp, penetrating modernity combined with sporty refinement that remains true to its historical roots.

In Spanish, carrera is not only the act of competing or running, but it also means career path or course, which may be appropriate, since the TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands model is designed for all who demand clarity in charting their own path. For those who, like Gosling, push the limits, but do so needing to know where the limits are.