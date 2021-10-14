Friday, October 15, 2021
Robert Downey Jr shows how crazy his home is

By Arjun Sethi
It is clear that Robert Downey Jr does not live in a normal house, since he can afford all the luxury possible because he is one of the highest paid actors in history.

Now we can see images of the house of Robert Downey Jr in Malibu, California and it is quite a spectacle, since more than 13 million have been spent on a kind of domes that come equipped with the best green technology, including water systems generated by solar energy and wind turbines. But what is most surprising is that it does not have straight lines or rectangular shapes.

In a recent interview, Susan levin, the woman of Robert Downey Jr, said they wanted something extraordinary but not to look like a cartoon: That was really one of the balancing tricks. How to find elements that work in harmony with this unique structure without being parody. Never gild the lily or make it look like Peter Flintstone’s house. “

During the Interview, Robert Downey Jr He shared that each room, including the mansion’s movie theater, kitchen, and bedrooms, has certain differences that fit the entire aesthetic theme of the house.




All the images of the house are copyrighted and can be viewed at the following link.

The actor must continue his film career.

Since Robert Downey Jr left the role of Iron Man / Tony Stark of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, is taking its new projects in stride. Since for now we have only been able to see it in The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle (2020) which was a box office failure, costing $ 175 million and grossing only $ 245 million.

In the next few years it will roll All-Star Weekend where two friends form a great rivalry for their favorite American basketball player. He will also make a series entitled The Sympathizer which is about a half French, half Vietnamese man who served as a spy for Communist forces during the Vietnam War. But he is also preparing the third installment of Sherlock Holmes, its most successful franchise outside of Marvel studios.


