Rihanna is becoming a billionaire with a product that sells for 32.95 euros worldwide

Many artists and celebrities have had to consider another means of income in order to survive or ensure their economic stability and life status, which has led them to become great entrepreneurs and businessmen of various types of articles or garments. In this opportunity, we will talk about how Rihanna is making a few million with the sale of a product around the world.

It is nothing more and nothing less than a product belonging to her Fenty Beauty makeup line, which consists of 5 innovative products that will allow any woman to maintain a beautiful and well-made-up face. Within this line there is a spectacular base called “the inclusive base”, which has begun to sell like wildfire and has a price of 32.95 euros.

This foundation is a gift for women and those who want to maintain a fat-free tone. In addition, it has 50 different skin tones, so every woman can find her exact skin tone and thus avoid hiding the end of makeup, due to the difference in color.

The result of using this foundation is a long-lasting, dull, smooth and natural-looking effect, which makeup lovers love, as they will not have to worry about having a face lighter or darker than their color tone. skin. Without a doubt, a great relief for those who spend hours and hours trying to hide how pale the face can sometimes leave a lighter base than it needs. All thanks to Rihanna, and her successful makeup line.









That is why it is called inclusive base, because it does not leave out any woman who needs to lower the brightness of her face. That is not all, since it is not only the base that is sold the most. ANDn the Fenty Beauty makeup line you can find the fabulous universal red lipstick without touch-ups, which, without a doubt, is a great saving and ideal for those who like to be noticed and show their sensual lips with a single application.

You can also shine day or night with diamond dust, which has a 3D effect. and gives you the honor of making any part of your body shine as if it had diamonds embedded in it.

Anyway, the Fenty Beauty line promoted by Rihanna is paying her big dividends, which is great news for the author of ‘Umbrella’, since, despite being a recognized singer, we have not seen her very active on stage for a long time. In good time he started with this undertaking, since it has allowed him to keep his coffers moving and take on another facet in his life, which will undoubtedly generate great learning and economic benefits, thanks to the fact that he has created a line that breaks with the basic skin tones, integrating the existing diversity.

Thanks to all that, Rihanna has a fortune of more than 1,000 million dollars.