Rihanna exudes elegance in a loose navy blue jumpsuit

Rihanna is recognized worldwide for being a successful singer, actress and billionaire businesswoman, but above all she is an unquestionable pop icon and a forerunner of style.

At the beginning of autumn, the star has been unstoppable fascinating in her outfits with which imposes trends that are as fabulous as they are viral always true to her fashion sense.

As he did on September 25 when attending a party at a outfit with which he showed again why it is one of the trendsetters to which it is imperative to have the radar.

Rihanna looks elegant in a jumpsuit navy blue for a night out

The 33-year-old star was caught by paparazzi looking spectacular with her boyfriend, A $ AP Rocky, upon leaving a after party at the Soho House club, in New York; reported Daily Mail.

RiRi he wasted elegance during the date in a look modern starring a jumpsuit baggy navy by Balenciaga with which he became the center of all eyes.

The XL garment of the singer Diamonds presented long puffed sleeves, flared trousers and a plunging v-neckline that revealed his decolletage.









He combined the piece, belonging to the spring-summer 2022 collection of the maison Spanish, with a couple of gold pointy boots by Fenty, his fashion firm currently temporarily closed.

The beauty mogul elevated styling like fashion masters do: with a designer mini bag. In this case, he chose the iconic Saddle bag by Dior made of dark blue leather.

It also complemented with a chunky golden necklace with a cross charm, a large ring and basic maxi earrings. Finally, he finished off with a flattering beauty look.

Rihanna led her loose black hair with defined curls and glamorous gold toned makeup that highlighted the luminosity of her face.

With this original fashion proposal, the famous not only became a style inspiration for a special occasion this season.

In addition, she found that a dress is not the only option to highlight a night out; a jumpsuit It is an equally ideal garment to shine, exude elegance and style without losing comfort.

