Rihanna backs down and withdraws the complaint against her father

The legal battle that Britney Spears is carrying out against her father has shown that it is not all rosy when you are rich and famous, and that even people who are never supposed to let you down can betray you . Rihanna also knows what that is since a little over two years ago she decided to sue her father for taking advantage of his fame and doing business on his behalf. However, his story has been solved much faster than that of his professional colleague since the Barbadian has decided to withdraw the lawsuit a few days before the trial begins.

The headlines about what was happening to the Umbrella singer and her father, Ronald Fenty, appeared in January 2019. Rihanna had reported him after learning that he had set up a company called Fenty Entertainment with which he was doing fraudulent business, getting done by representative of his daughter.













In fact, it transpired that the man had agreed to tour Latin America for a fortnight of concerts that were going to bring him millionaire earnings. Considering that Fenty, the family name, is the same that the artist has used to launch her cosmetics and lingerie line, and knowing that Ronald was her father, it is easy to imagine that entrepreneurs did not suspect that Rihanna had neither idea of ​​the goings-on of man.

So when he found out, he decided to go the legal way and sue him. Riri’s relationship with her father has always been difficult. Her addictions and mistreatment against her mother marked the artist’s childhood until when she was 14 years old they separated and he stopped living with them.





However, in recent times it seems that father and daughter have been getting closer. In fact, Rihanna herself confirmed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had managed to forgive him for everything he had done in the past. And in that line of reconciliation, the music star has decided to withdraw his lawsuit and forget about the matter, at least by legal means.

This gesture by Rihanna occurs a few days before the first oral hearing took place, an appointment that had to be postponed last June after the singer alluded to displacement problems due to restrictions due to the pandemic. In these months, it seems that the singer has been thinking about the matter and has decided, at the last moment, to back down and approach positions with her father in privacy.