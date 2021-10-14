Premiere Movies and Series on Netflix, HBO, Prime Video and Disney + on the Weekend (October 15) | Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Like every week, we collect some of the best premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO, Prime Video and Disney + to watch on the weekend of October 15, 2021.

We arrived at premiere weekend for this hot October that we are having, where many take advantage of this good weather to go for a walk and take the air.

Of course there is always time to spend a while at home and enjoy the news in movies and series offered each week by main streaming platforms.

Continuing with our traditional weekly review today, at Hobby Consolas, we collect some of the best premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO Spain, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain to watch on the weekend of October 15, 2021.

We start the Netflix Spain premieres with the third season of You, one of the platform’s most popular series starring Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail.

The series revolves around Joe Goldberg, a young man who becomes obsessed with Beck, the woman of his dreams, taking advantage of new technologies to spy on her life and conquer her knowing her tastes.

But what started out as a delightful crush turns into an obsession as Joe strategically and silently rid himself of all obstacles (and people) in his way. We remind you here of our review of You season 2, in which events took a turn … Unexpected.

Another of the best premiere series on Netflix it is There is no one living here, one of the best Spanish productions that has a cast of the stature of José Luis Gil, Fernando Tejero, Malena Alterio, Eduardo Gómez, Gemma Cuervo, Mariví Bilbao and Emma Penella, among others.

The series narrates the day-to-day life of a community of neighbors, each one more peculiar, where they experience the most absurd and surreal situations that elicit more than one laugh.

Between the best new movies on Netflix have Little women, a new adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel directed by Greta Gerwing.

Its plot centers on Amy, Meg, Jo and Beth, four teenage sisters who will see how their lives change as they grow up during and after the American Civil War.

The young women embark on a vacation with their mother traveling through the state of Massachusetts, where they will discover what love is and the importance of family ties.

The Netflix movie Its cast includes, among others, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. This is our review of Little Women.









The Arrowverso stands out among the best series of premiere of HBO Spain, having this weekend season 3 of Batwoman, a series previously starring Ruby Rose and now starring Wallis Day as the new Kate Kane.

After its presentation in the Elseworlds crossover, the series follows the adventures of Batwoman as Gotham’s vigilante after Bruce Wayne mysteriously disappeared.

After the departure of Ruby Rose from the series, since season 2 he has been in charge of continuing the legacy of Batwoman Ryan Wilder, a new character embodied by Javicia leslie. We refresh you here our review of Batwoman 2×01.

Another of the Arrowverso series that comes to HBO Spain to see this weekend is season 7 of Legends of Tomorrow, series that has hosted a multitude of interpreters from different Arrowverse series.

The series follows a group of heroes who are dedicated to traveling through time to stop any danger that threatens to alter the history of mankind.

Between the new series from Amazon Prime Video we find I Know What You Did Last Summer, series that adapts the popular horror movie saga.

It tells the story of a group of teenagers who, on their graduation night, accidentally murdered a person and promised to keep it a secret.

However, a year later a mysterious and dangerous murderer appears who harasses and threatens the group, knowing what they did last summer …

As for the best premieres of Disney Plus Spain have Kingsman: The Golden Circle, sequel to Kingsman: Secret Service starring again Taron Egerton and Colin Firth.

After the Kingsman base of operations in London explodes into the air, Gary ‘Eggsy’ Unwin, who is already a Kingsman in his own right, and his partner Merlin will be forced to travel together to the United States.

There, both must join their North American counterparts, members of a secret association known as the Statesman, to stop the megalomaniac villain Poppy and save the world. This is our review of Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

But without any doubt the most prominent premiere of Disney Plus this weekend it is Free guy, a hilarious and crazy movie starring Ryan Reynolds.

The film tells the story of Guy, an ordinary and groovy guy who works as a bank teller and lives happily in Free City, a city for him idyllic and paradisiacal where, curiously, crimes of all kinds do not stop happening, from robberies to violent explosions with rocket launchers.

Everything will change for Guy when he meets a beautiful robber who takes him hostage and reveals that he does not really exist, but is a secondary character trapped inside a crazy open world video game. Here is our review of Free Guy.

Here we finish our review of the best premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO Spain, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain to watch on the weekend of October 15, 2021. Which of these novelties will you start the weekend with?