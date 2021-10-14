‘Pitching the mark 3’: Anna Kendrick and the rest of the Bellas perform a renewed version of ‘Cups’

The protagonists of the musical saga have mixed this successful song with ‘Freedom! George Michael’s ’90’ ahead of the premiere of the third installment on December 29.

The Barden Bellas have a new date on stage next December 29 as part of the development of the story of Pitching the Note 3. As in previous installments in the music franchise, Anna Kendrick’s team will have to rehearse and prepare to earn a spot as part of the USO Tour, a series of concerts designed to raise the spirits of members of the United States Armed Forces. What better way to achieve all this than by performing a renewed version of the famous song Cups?









The protagonists of the film have joined forces with La Voz contestants in the United States and have mixed the hit song from the first installment of the franchise with the Freedom! ’90 by George Michael. The video that you will find on these lines has the voices of Kendrick, Anna Camp (Aubrey), Ester Dean (Cynthia Rose), Hana Mae Lea (Lilly) and the incorporation of the singer Hailee Steinfeld (Emily), among others. Take a look at the trailer in Spanish of the new film on these lines!

