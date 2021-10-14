now you can drive a Ferrari in the game

Epic Games has partnered with Ferrari to bring their legendary Italian sports car to Fortnite.

The collaboration was unveiled in a blog post by the Fortnite team, announcing the Ferrari 296 GTB as a new addition to the popular Battle Royale game. The vehicle became officially drivable on the island today, July 22, with players challenged to a series of epic missions to put their driving skills to the test.

Since the actual car retails for the low price of $ 321,400, this is absolutely the cheapest way to test it out.









“The new Ferrari 296 GTB has been designed to enhance the fun of driving,” the automaker said in a tweet encouraging players to get behind the wheel of the new Ferrari 296 GTB and take a spin around the Fortnite map, completing some Special assignments along the way, such as time trials, speed challenges, and weather-related tests.

In addition to the sleek new vehicle, there is a workshop full of Ferrari-inspired cosmetics available to purchase from the Item Shop. The Ferrari bundle includes the Modena Icon, Maranello Driver outfits and the Ferrari turbo retro backpack. All can be purchased together for a total of 1,400 V-Bucks.

Crossovers are nothing new for Fortnite. The game has had everything from Marvel’s Avengers, John Wick, all 32 NFL teams, and Nike Air Jordans brought into its universe. However, so far, it has only featured generic renderings of different types of cars, making it the first officially licensed vehicle to appear on the map.

