New Batman comic in Fortnite: The Foundation; release date, storyline, and more

Collaborations will continue in October 2021 in format comic Come in Batman and Fortnite. The October 26, 2021 will be released Batman / Fortnite: The Foundation, a new unique number previously announced as “Batman / Fortnite: One-Shot“Just below we tell you all the details of this new comic, and we remind you that, currently, Fortnite Chapter 2 is in the Season 8 of the Battle Pass:

Batman / Fortnite: The Foundation; all the details of the new comic

Thanks to the NiteStats Discord, a place where all kinds of Fortnite news and leaks are shared, we have been able to access the following information. The official announcement of Batman / Fortnite: The Foundation would be on October 16, 2021, and the launch of the comic would take place on October 26, 2021. This is the cover:

Batman / Fortnite Cover: The Foundation # 1

For now, from what we know of both the name itself and its cover, Batman would face The foundation, one of the most important characters in the Fortnite Battle Royale plot. What's more, the Batman Who Laughs would be the central villain of this graphic novel.









This comic is the one that was announced in July 2021 as “Batman / Fortnite: One-Shot”; it has simply been renamed. All announced data would then still apply:

The story of the new Batman / Fortnite: One Shot comic will be set after the events of Batman / Fortnite: Ground Zero # 6 . The latest issue of the miniseries revealed that Lex luthor , the Batman Who Laughs , Deathstroke (DC Comics characters) and the Dr. Slone (Fortnite character) they had collaborated to create a stable link between both worlds , manipulating Batman to do so.

The Batman / Fortnite: One-Shot comic will have 48 pages, and will be created by Scott Snyder, Christos Gage, Donald Mustard, and Joshua Hixon. The fast-paced action from the world of Fortnite Battle Royale will take place this time in Gotham City. One of the comic book covers will be drawn by Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion. There will also be alternate variant covers by Alex Garner and Donald Mustard himself, Creative Director at Epic Games.

The comic will be released on October 26, 2021, and, as has happened with the Batman / Fortnite: Zero Point comics, It will include a code to get a Batman Who Laughs skin.

We will update this information as soon as the official announcement is made by DC Comics / Epic Games.

Source: Discord by NiteStats