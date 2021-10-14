Matt Damon reveals emotional tribute to his friend: Heath Ledger

Matt Damon and Heath Ledger are two of the actors who marked their generation. Debuting in the eighties, leading the nineties and influencing new generations, they went down in history for their successes. Nevertheless, unfortunately one of them is no longer with us.

It’s been 13 years since Heath Ledger’s tragic death. Thousands of fans and friends continue to remember the actor, who undoubtedly marked many. Now, Matt Damon revealed the emotional tribute he did to remember him.

Matt Damon’s tribute to Heath Ledger

The actor spoke with GQ magazine to promote his latest film, Stillwater. On the occasion, Matt Damon remembered Heath Ledger, who was not only his contemporary, but also a close friend.









«He was a very restless and creative person. I hated sitting for a long time.Damon recalled, commenting on an anecdote about the time a stylist tried to put a wig on him. «He was very sensitive. These things emanated from him. It was really special », I continue.

Also, Matt Damon revealed that it was done a special tattoo to remind Heath ledger. As he points out, It is the same design that the actor of The dark knight and it was even created by the same artists.

“There is a friend of ours who did all the Heath Ledger tattoos and I told him that if I ever got a tattoo, he would be the first one I would call », confessed the actor. It was in 2013 when he decided with his wife to mark their skins and pay tribute to the actor in the process.

As he explained, while looking at the tattooist’s designs, he reached to see a curious drawing that caught his attention. It turned out that it was a doodle that Heath Ledger himself designed and had tattooed on his skin. For this, Matt Damon decided to recreate it and mark a piece of his friend.