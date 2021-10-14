Matt Damon knows by heart all the lyrics of the latest Harry Styles album – Zócalo Newspaper

Mexico City.- The actor Matt Damon will always associate part of his period of domestic confinement with the British singer Harry Styles. As the Hollywood star confessed in his conversation with People, the great love his daughters feel for the music of the former member of the group one direction ended up “splashing” him during all those months after the publication of the singer’s second album, Fine line, in December 2019, since it did not stop playing at home.









So much so, that the artist and his daughters Isabella (15 years old), Gia (12 years old) and Stella (10 years old), the result of their marriage with Luciana Barroso, attended a Harry concert in New York last September and, to their surprise, Matt knew each and every one of the lyrics of the songs that the Briton performed, as did his younger fans. The actor may be “too old” to be so familiar with the themes of the youth idol, but the truth is that he ended up delighted with the recital and with the energy displayed by Harry on stage, as much or more than his own daughters.