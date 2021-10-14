Luis Gerardo Méndez has just filmed with Kevin Hart

MEXICO CITY, (EL UNIVERSAL) .- Luis Gerardo Mendez considers that all the comedy he has done in theater, television and theater, prepared him to be able to stand in front of Kevin hart, one of the best improvisers on the set, and replicate him in Hollywood.

The actor of “Club de Cuervos” and “We the noble” just film with Hart and Mark Wahlberg tape “Me time”, who directed John Hamburg for a streaming platform.

The film follows a father (Hart) who stays home alone for the first time in years and decides to talk to his friend (Walhberg) for a weekend. rampant.

“Kevin, with whom I have the scenes, is a machine improvisation, the most difficult thing is to do it in a language that is not your own “, indicates.

“I think that all the comedy that I have done in my life prepared to be with him in the set. With him you never know what is going to happen, is to be attentive and respond, I like improvise, but if it was another language “he adds.

The US market has been opened to Mendez in the last two years. I work with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston on “Mystery on board”; integrated the most recent delivery of “Charlie’s Angels” and produced and starred in the comedy “Half brothers”.









During this 2020 he was invited by the Film academy of the EU, which annually grants the Oscar award, to be part of it.

Next month he will be seen in the new season of “Narcos: Mexico” playing a police officer who reserves details.

“I can say is that human, neither good nor bad “, external.

Alejandra Marquez (“Good girls”), Amat Escalante (“Heli”) and he is also an actor Wagner moura (“Elite troop”), who in the first season played the drug lord in the 80’s, Pablo Escobar, among others, they were its directors.

“He was a character who required a transformation physics that you will see. Wagner he has another sensitivity towards actors, but all those who were there are very good “, expresses.

Last October 3 Luis Gerardo He hosted the Platinum Awards for the Best of Ibero-American Cinema and Television, held in Madrid, Spain.



