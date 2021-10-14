Friday, October 15, 2021
Lizzo causes controversy by wearing transparent dress on Cardi B’s birthday

By Sonia Gupta
Lizzo sparked a social media controversy by wearing a see-through dress at Cardi B.’s 29th birthday party.

The 33-year-old American singer appeared at her colleague’s celebration in a transparent purple mesh dress only covered by crystals.

Lizzo paired the sassy look with a long ponytail and hair clips.

The dancehall-themed event was held at LA River Studios.

The Juice interpreter posted photos and videos of her dress on her Instagram account that received thousands of likes and comments. Some in favor and others against. The favorable ones applauded her choice and the negative ones questioned her clothing because of its weight.




Since she started her career, Lizzo has been an activist for the body positive cause who was born on the Internet and has been adopted as a kind of general philosophy, of positive thinking, of loving yourself, of loving life. This movement tries to give voice to marginalized bodies, bodies that are rarely, if ever, seen in the mainstream media; in advertising, on television, in the world of fashion. It focuses on embracing diversity, rather than striving for a perfect guy as decreed by society. And about self-acceptance.


