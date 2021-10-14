Leonardo DiCaprio buys a new villa in Malibu and it’s perfect

Leonardo Dicaprio you are enjoying the best of life in your early retirement from Hollywood. Since 2014, only two have been released films with the Oscar winner. But he is still in the news for his new relationships and, above all, for his business real estate. In 2015, for example, it bought the Island from Blackadore Caye with a business partner. DiCaprio wanted to convert the uninhabited island off the coast of the Central American country of Belize, which measures about 0.4 square kilometers, in a luxurious eco-resort. The opening was supposed to take place in 2018, but interested fans are still waiting in vain. Instead, the actor has given himself his own home on the beach.

Leonardo DiCaprio: New Beach Villa

DiCaprio (who has all the keys to dressing well at 40) recently became the proud owner of a town on Malibu. Of course, you have direct access to the sandy beach that this community is so famous for at the outskirts from The Angels, as “Vogue Australia” reports. According to the report, star from Hollywood paid $ 13.8 million for his new home. That’s almost double what he recently paid for his previous mansion that cost him $ 7 million. However, the town The property of “Modern Family” actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson was not intended for DiCaprio himself, but was supposed to be a present for your mother Irmelin Indenbirken.









According to the report, home from Malibu It is situated on an isolated section of the beach in a supposed community closed to which only authorized persons have access. It is said to only include four other houses. DiCaprio (who is one of the highest paid actors in the world) bought the villa, built in 2005, from well-known orthopedic surgeon Rick Delamarter, according to “Vogue Australia.” According to the report, four rooms and five toilets are distributed in approximately 300 square meters of living space.

DiCaprio: Your Real Estate Deals

Malibu was affected by devastating fires on 2018. Thousands of people lost their homes, including numerous stars like Miley Cyrus and Thomas Gottschalk. However, it seems that DiCaprio He is not daunted by the natural catastrophe and remains loyal to the neighborhood. Apparently he has bought three houses in Malibu in the past, but has sold all of them. The property on the Carbon Beach it is currently even still on the market. DiCaprio he asks for about ten million dollars for it.

Article originally published in GQ Germany.