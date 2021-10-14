Lady Gaga spends more than $ 1,000 a month on her favorite sport

The singer Lady Gaga also has her own hobbies, and it is not exactly singing, since, in addition to getting on stage and doing what we know and know she performs perfectly, He is also a lover of one of the sports considered one of the most expensive in the world, such as tennis.

Likewise, as we told you, Lady Gaga loves to exercise a little while having fun playing tennis, which is why she spends about $ 1,000 per month on clothing, sports accessories and other expenses related to this hobby of tennis, thus joining the list of artists and important characters who love to play racket, such is the case of Matthew Perry, Adam Sandler or Chayanne, among others.

In Gaga’s social networks we can see some pictures of her having a good time while playing tennis, you can see his love of this sport due to his attire and how well he performs on the court. She is always prepared, hair tied back, top, miniskirt, sports shoes, her bag with tennis rackets and everything she needs to avoid wasting time.

His followers on the networks are fascinated by the combination of Gaga and tennis, so you can find comments such as “The two things I love the most, Lady Gaga and Tennis” and “She is impeccable”, among others accompanied by emoticons and many ‘ likes’. Certainly artists like the American need to take a moment to get rid of stress and nothing better than an afternoon of tennis like this artist does.









What we do observe is that he does not skimp on expenses when dressing to practice this sport, using brand clothing and high quality sports equipment, which in addition to giving you style and elegance offer you a better development of your activities and greater safety.

On this occasion, she decided to take advantage of her stay in California and take advantage of the free moment to relax, but depending on where she is, she always manages to put her skills in this sport into practice. Although she is not a professional, she does very well and knows about the subject, which allows her to move around the court like a fish in water.

So if you did not know, be aware and note this facet more in the qualities of Lady Gaga, which every day surprises more and more its fans and followers through social networks with its skills and endeavors, both at a business, social and personal level.

A whole box of surprises, which this time showed us his passion for the sport of the racket; activity that she knows very well how to wear with her little two-piece set that she wore to show us her passion on this occasion. That pleated top and miniskirt suits her perfectly and reveals some of her tattoos related to the world of music that she carries in her arms.