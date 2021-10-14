La Fortuna: Alejandro Amenábar pays tribute to Tintin and the films of Spielberg and James Cameron with ‘La Fortuna’ | Videos | Film and Television

Alejandro Amenábar He has been on television for the first time in his life. The director, winner of a Oscar by Sea Inside and author of legendary works such as The others or Open your eyes, premieres for Movistar + the series The Fortune, an epic six-episode fiction that follows a young, inexperienced diplomat, Alex Ventura (Álvaro Mel) who embarks on a mission that will test his convictions.

He and his team will have to recover an underwater treasure stolen by Frank Wild (Stanley tucci), an adventurer who travels the world looting the common heritage of the depths of the sea. Forming a unique team with Lucy (Ana Polvorosa), a weapons officer take, and Jonas pierce (Clarke peters), a brilliant American lawyer with a passion for old pirate stories, Álex will set out on the adventure of his life, discovering the importance of love, friendship and commitment to what one believes in.

In LOS40 we have talked with Amenábar about this project, what has motivated him to go from cinema to television series and, of course, how he has lived that process. It also answers to what extent The Fortune It is a tribute to the cinema of Steven Spielberg, to Shark already Tintin, work in which the comic original adapting The Fortune, The Black Swan’s Treasure from Paco Roca and Guillermo Corral.









The Fortune is starring Alvaro Mel and Ana Polvorosa. They also collaborate in the cast Stanley tucci (The Hunger Games), Clarke peters (The Wire), T’Nia Miller (The curse of Bly Manor), Karra Elejalde (Chronocrimes), Manolo Solo (The good boss), Blanca Portillo (Maixabel) and Pedro Casablanc (Explode explode).