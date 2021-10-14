Kylie Jenner gives a sneak peek at daughter Stormi Webster’s new playroom

Stormi has a new space to play!

Recently, Kylie jennerThe 24-year-old gave Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at her home’s new game room as it is undergoing a remodel for her daughter. Stormi 3 years.

The makeup mogul, who is currently expecting her second child with Travis Scott, shared a quick video on her Instagram story showing the spacious room, which remains mostly under construction with plastic sheeting covering the space.

While the clip does not offer many details of the room, but several arches, cubicles and tunnels can be seen behind the sheets.

“Stormi’s new arcade, can’t wait,” Jenner wrote in the story.

The reality star revealed her exciting pregnancy news in early September, after several weeks of speculation. At the time, a source shared for People magazine that the founder of Kylie Cosmetics was “showing and ready to share”









“She’s beyond excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy a secret like she did with Stormi. She just wanted to wait until she felt fine.” She loves her baby’s tummy and she has a gorgeous glow. Travis is equally excited. They’re a great team. and parents “. He mentioned the source.

The 30-year-old rapper and the influencer, who separated in October 2019, remained close after their breakup to make living with their daughter as good as possible, but the two recently reconciled again.

While promoting her new baby care line “Kylie Baby”, The young mogul recently revealed to ELLE magazine what she learned after becoming a mother to her daughter Stormi.