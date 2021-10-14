Katy Perry’s ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ is resurrected – jenesaispop.com

Katy Perry’s ‘Smile’ just turned 1 year old. It was a disappointing album both commercially and artistically, but it contained some good songs, as was the case with ‘Never Really Over’ or ‘Harleys in Hawaii’. The latter, which no one is very clear about if it was a single or not at the time, since it had its video, but it was not sent to the radios, has been viralized throughout this month of September, without reaching a clear summit yet.

Katy Perry’s followers noticed that her streams began to skyrocket a couple of weeks ago, reaching 500,000 current daily views, something that she had not achieved since its launch at the end of 2019. Then the song stayed at 45 in the United Kingdom and it did not enter the Billboard Hot 100. Now it is not that it will achieve it without the support of the radios or the millionaire playlists of Spotify, but its followers encourage the singer to take advantage of the resurgence to interpret it in a program or to relaunch it of some way.









While in UK Mix they point out that the slight resurgence of the subject is due to TikTok, no playlist of hits has decided to re-admit the subject in their midst. It is currently the Weekend Hangouts playlist, with 1 million subscribers, the biggest support for ‘Harleys In Hawaii’, which has already become Katy Perry’s most listened to song this month on her Spotify profile, quite organically. It currently has 113 million streams on Spotify, not bad for a “buzz single” of a length that “flopped.”