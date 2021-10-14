Kate Beckinsale talks about her character in the comedy “Guilty party” – El Sol de México

Kate Beckinsale found in Beth burgess the opportunity to return to comedy now in the TV and explore a woman with the urge to renew her life, a journalist who loses her career minutes after receiving an editorial award, and a wife in a relationship crisis.

The actress worldwide known as the vamp Selene on the saga of Underworld, stars Guilty party, the most recent original production of Paramount + that premieres today on the platform.

In the middle of a professional crisis where he ends up writing for a magazine millennial, Beth burgessfind Lulu (Djouliet Amara), a young mother sentenced to life in prison for dismembering her husband. The perfect story to regain some credibility while your world is in a tailspin.

“One of the things that attracted me to this project is the relationship between these two women who ordinarily would never have met, nor would they be great friends; they probably wouldn’t even like each other because they have nothing in common. But they both have to trust each other share your experiences to get ahead. It’s very emotional, even for a comedy, “he says. Beckinsale.

In a virtual meeting with the international press, Kate Beckinsale identifies Beth burgess as a woman who represents resilience in the face of a moment of crisis, where a seemingly perfect life is destroyed in a matter of seconds and you need to reinvent yourself.

“Is a woman in free fall having a hard time. And I like that he reaches a crisis point where he knows that if he doesn’t fix his career now, then it will be too late; that is where he intends to move forward ”.









Beckinsale admits that his life and that of Beth burgess they walk completely opposite routes, which attracted her to explore the story of a woman in the middle of a tv show which brings her back to comedy, a genre she explored alongside Adam Sandler in the 2006 movie, Click.

“My career is totally different from hers. I could never be in the same job for long. What’s more Beth has done great things, won a prize, but then it is discredited. There’s a feeling of humiliation and she feels sad, in shock, and that is why she proposes to move on ”.

The story has a heavy load of female talent. Starting with the screenwriter and showrunner Rebecca addelman, screenwriter of youth comedy New girl.

“Working with her was amazing because she is wonderfully collaborative, sensitive and caring. He has a great sense of humor ”, shares the actress.

The production includes the screenwriters Vanessa baden (Animal kingdom), Ally Israelson (Splitting up together) and the director Stacey Muhammad (Love life). “I do not feel that this is a project specifically led by women, but rather it is an accumulation of great talents,” he concludes.