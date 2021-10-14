Julia Roberts is born, acclaimed American film and television actress, El Siglo de Torreón

Julie Fiona Roberts, was born on October 28, 1967 in Georgia, United States. She is the daughter of the actors Betty and Walter, who made several attempts to enter the entertainment world, thanks to their participation in the play George Washington slept here.

She has been a winner of the Oscar as Best Actress for her participation in the film Erin Brockovich.

In 1971, when she was still very young, her parents divorced and five years later her father died, which affected her deeply, since she had a close relationship with him.

Her parents’ taste for the theater influenced Julia and her siblings Eric and Lisa, who like her took up acting.

At first, the young woman pretended to be a veterinarian, but she chose a career in journalism, although at 17 she moved with her sister Lisa to New York, where her brother Eric, who was already an actor, was, providing her with her first jobs.

The first film he made was Blood red in 1987, directed by his brother and Dennis Hopper. Later she participated in Mystic pizza and satisfaction, in 1988, as well as in Steel Magnolias, which began to make her known.

However, she rose to fame in 1990 by starring in the film Pretty Woman alongside actor Richard Gere, for which she received an Oscar nomination and won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Actress.

In 1993, she married singer Lyle Lovett, but the marriage lasted just under two years. Previously, she had famous romances and was about to marry Kiefer Sutherland, but three days before the wedding she found out about her boyfriend’s infidelity and ended the engagement.

The actress has played roles in romantic comedies such as Deadly Line (1990), Hook (1991), The Hollywood Game (1992) and The Pelican Report (1993).

Likewise, he has been seen in Something to Talk About (1995), Everyone Says I Love You (1996), My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), Conspiracy, also from that year, Stay by My Side (1998), A place called Notting Hill (1999) and Runaway Bride (1999).

She was nominated twice for an Oscar, once for Best Supporting Actress for Steel Magnolias (1989) and once for Pretty Woman, for Best Actress.

But it was thanks to her performance in the 2000 movie Erin Brockovich that she won the Oscar for Best Actress.

Other films to his credit are: The Mexican, The couple of the year, The great scam, Grand champion, Full frontan, Confessions of a dangerous mind, The Mona Lisa smile, Closer and The great scam 2.

In 2002, Julia Roberts remarried, this time with the cameraman and producer Danny Moder, with whom two years later, in 2004, she had twins named Phinnaeus Walter (Finn) and Hazel Patricia.

Offstage, the actress has intervened in altruistic activities, as she donated two million dollars for the victims of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the United States Pentagon.

On the other hand, Julia Roberts has been several times the highest paid actress in the world: her salary at Mary Reilly was 10 million dollars, a record. And for the movie Runaway Bride, he charged $ 17 million.

To date, she is a high-grossing actress for films like My Best Friend’s Wedding, which grossed $ 100 million in the first 37 days of release. Runaway girlfriend reached that number in just 19 days.

Julia Roberts was behind the microphones giving voice to a spider in Charlottes web, 2006 production, the year in which she again participated in the animated film The Ant Bully,









In 2007, she starred alongside Tom Hanks in the political drama Charlie Wilson’s war, a film that gave her a new Golden Globe nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actress, along with four other nominations for Best Movie, Comedy or Musical.

Likewise, the choral romantic comedy Valantine’s day, which was destroyed by specialized critics, nevertheless raised $ 56 million in its first weekend in the United States.

In 2010 he released Comer, Rezar, Amar, in which he shared credits with Javier Bardem, and is based on the memoirs of Elizabeth Gilbert. This is how everything modern women usually want, such as a good husband, a home and a successful career, is captured.

However, “Liz” decided to divorce and take a trip for a year to Italy, where she found the pleasure of food; to India, where he discovered the power of prayer, and finally to Bali, where he found inner peace and his true love.

Also, the actress received an honorary recognition at the Donostia Award at the San Sebastián Film Festival, which was added to the large number of awards she has had in her career.

In 2011 she shot the film Snow White, in which she played the role of “Queen Clementianna”, and shared the scene with Lily Collins, the protagonist of the story, and Armie Hammer, who played the prince.

The feature film directed by Tarsem Sing was released in the United States on March 30, 2012. Likewise, the actress premiered with Tom Hanks the film Larry Crowne, it is never too late.

Roberts and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas sold the television series The Taming of the Shrew to ABC in 2012, of which the actress is a co-executive producer. In 2013, he filmed the tape August: Osage County.

In 2014, it was the image of Calzedonia, an Italian lingerie brand, which Roberts adorned in the Autumn-Winter season, for this he launched a television advertisement through which the Life is a journey campaign was announced, in which the actress played the world of women.

In 2017, he voiced Smurfisauce in the film The Smurfs: The Lost Village, which premiered in April; she also played the role of “Isabel” in Wonder.