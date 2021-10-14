Jennifer Lawrence could star in ‘No hard Feelings’, the new comedy written by one of the writers of ‘The Office’

The Hollywood Reporter recently reported rumors that Jennifer Lawrence star No hard feelings, a comedy written and directed by one of the writers of the excellent sitcom, The office. The man behind some of the best chapters of the series is Gene Stupnitsky, who has already directed Good Boys and was in charge of writing comedies such as Bad teacher or Year one. Based on the rumors surrounding the project, it seems the story will have an air of Tom Cruise’s’ 80s hit, titled Risky Business.

As much as fans may be interested in a comeback of The Office, the truth is that its creator, showrunner Greg Daniels he discarded it, although not forever: “No, but it is not impossible. It is not impossible for sure. I would like to participate, and I have two other programs. I am working right now”. With no hope of having a close return, we can only be content with Stupnitsky’s talent, one of the essential scriptwriters of the North American adaptation.

For his part, after a career full of dramatic successes, Jennifer Lawrence recently surprised everyone with the trailer for Don’t look up, the comedy that he co-stars with Leonardo DiCaprio and that is a satire on global warming. Lawrence is no stranger to comedy, as one of the first films that launched her to stardom was The good side of things. In her immediate future, the actress has in mind Mob girl, his first film with the Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino and a new bet with Adam McKay after Don’t look up which is named Bad blood.









Despite his young age (turned 30 last summer) Lawrence has an Oscar for Best Actress and has been nominated in three more occasions to the coveted statuette. The last years of his filmography are being somewhat irregular due to stories such as Mother!, Red sparrow or X-Men: Dark Phoenix, that neither the critics nor the public liked. Luckily, the interpreter’s agenda is promising and it would not be surprising if she returned to the red carpet in style, with any of his future projects.