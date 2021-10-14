In the middle of a storm, Eduin Caz celebrates the christening of his daughter

The vocalist and leader of Grupo Firme, Eduin caz, threw the house out the window to celebrate the first of the sacraments of his youngest daughter Dashia Geraldine, which took place in the Cathedral of Mazatlán, where Luis Alfonso Partida ‘El Yaki and Jhonny Caz, became his godparents .

After the ceremony, the interpreter of ‘El Tóxico’, ‘En tu perra vida’ and ‘Yo ya no vovo con tú’ threw a great party at the popular venue for events ‘La Quinta Echeguren’, where 50 caliber next to Beto Sierra they threw a palomazo when singing ‘Caring for the territory’ to liven up the atmosphere.

Another of the special guests in Eduin’s important family celebration was the Mazatlan singer Max peraza, who is one of the closest friends of Grupo Firme’s vocalist.

Through his personal account on the social network of the little camera, the famous exponent of Mexican regional music shared a series of videos where he was able to observe the beautiful decoration of the outdoor site, as well as dozens of attendees who were having fun in big.

Even though Tropical Storm Pamela was expected to approach dangerously close to the port of Mazatlan and the rains continued without rest, celebrities and family had no problem showing their best dance steps to the rhythm of the music of Eden Muñoz.

After having fun for a long time dancing in the rain, the attendees decided to withdraw from La Quinta Echeguren due to the heavy rains and gales that intensified every minute that passed.

However, the party did not end there and they were encouraged to move to another location where the godparents threw the traditional skittle, but instead of coins they used a special machine to throw bills that caused a sensation among those present.

