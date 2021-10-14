how to get cubes of alien nanomachines

Fortnite Battle Royale has changed its format in regards to weekly missions and challenges. Now, we will have every Wednesday the legendary missions, and the Thursday the missions picas. As part of our guide to completing all legendary missions Season 7: Invasion, we’ll show you how to complete “Place welcome gifts in Semillero Sagrado”, one of the legendary missions of Week 5.

Aim: (0/2).

(0/2). Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

How to place gifts in Sacred Seedling

To complete this mission, you have to get a cube of alien nanomachines and later pitch it. Nanomachine cubes look like you see below these lines.

For get a cube of alien nanomachines, what you should do is search, as when searching for any other object. Chance comes into play here, obviously. The community affirms that are easy to get on the mothership, but as of the publication of this mission, the abductors are deactivated, so it is not possible to enter. In our case, we have found cubes in all our games in which we have searched in Semillero Sagrado, in case it serves as a reference.









The mission will be completed once you have take the object and throw it. When you go to do it, you will see that a cube-shaped hologram appears, which delimits the artifact’s area of ​​effect. When launched, appear a cube of alien nanomachines, which is basically a zone of low gravity.

Do not forget that this mission can be attempted in Team Melee, where you will have more possibilities to search for objects thanks to the reappearance of the mode.

Remember that this is nothing but one of the legendary missions of Week 5. This week we have other complicated missions, such as interacting with a citizens band radio or placing welcome gifts in Semillero Sagrado.