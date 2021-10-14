How Marvel Studios Did To Reverse The Worst Mistake In Their Movies

On 2008, a movie came to mark a before and after in the world of superheroes. Is about Hombre de Hierro -starring Robert Downey Jr.– which meant the beginning of Marvel Cinematic Universe and that opened the doors for a large number of movies and series to be released next. In this way, the history of the Avengers put the franchise on top and today its films are among the most viewed in movie history.

One of the keys to the studio, which now has its films available on Disney +, was connecting from certain winks and post credits scenes to all his feature films. And to achieve this, they had to calculate very anticipation all its premieres and links they would have each other. However, they did not take into account that in one of their first releases they could have a terrible mistake that a decade later they should fix.

It was precisely at the presentation of Tony Stark when this happened: in Hombre de Hierro In 2008, the renowned businessman was kidnapped by the organization of the Ten rings. And although not much more was known about it, in iron Man 3 (2013) discovered that the leader was the so-called Mandarin. However, after a lot of work to find and fight him, he discovered that it was actually the actor Trevor Slattery (Ben Kinsley), who was working under Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce).









It is known that fans of the MCU they unconditionally support each of the productions and maintain that this is the best franchise in terms of superheroes. However, the serious mistake was unforgivable for them. That the revelation of a great villain falls to the trick of an actor totally lost its seriousness and threw down the plot of the film with Robert Downey Jr. at the head. However, Marvel Studios did not sit idly by and undertook a plan to remedy your mistake.

With the recent release of Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings -which also proved to be a hit at the box office in streaming times- they managed to get the Mandarin involved again. This time it was played by Tony leung, father of the protagonist and leader of the organization of the Ten Rings. And Trevor Slattery was also present.

In dialogue with Yahoo! Entertainment, the screenwriter Dave callaham revealed: “We knew from the beginning that we wanted to include Trevor in Shang-Chi. It was quite an early idea because we loved the character”. The writer concluded: “We did not know that the purpose was correct a mistake. I think that came about when we explored the idea and when it was confirmed that Kinsley would be there we knew we could get it.”.