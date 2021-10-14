Friday, October 15, 2021
Golden Globes 2017: Ryan Gosling Thanks Eva Mendes for Supporting Her Award – Movie News

By Hasan Sheikh
The leading actor of ‘The city of stars. La La Land ‘was the winner in the category for Best Actor in Musical or Comedy.


This Sunday the award ceremony of the Golden Globes and lThe great winner of the night in cinema was the musical film The city of stars. La La Land, directed by fellow award-winning Damien Chazelle (Whiplash). With seven awards won in all categories in which he competed -among which are Best Musical or Comedy Film, Best Director or Best Screenplay-, broke a new record in the history of the ceremony. One of the winners was its lead actor, Ryan Gosling, who thanked his Golden Globe for Best Actor to his wife, Eva Mendes (Hitch, Ghost Rider. Ghost Rider), as we can see in the following video.




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b2WbcCgEE94

Although the two actors have always been very reserved with their private lives, according to reports Yahoo!, Ryan Gosling has decided to share this special moment with his wife: “While I was dancing and playing the piano and having one of the best experiences I have ever had in a movie, my wife was raising our daughter, was pregnant with the second and was trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancerr ”. A very difficult personal situation that the couple experienced during the filming of the film, when in the same week of April Eva Mendes’ brother died and their second daughter was born. “If she had not taken care of everything I would not have had this experience, surely it would be someone else who would be here today. So, honey, thank you. To my daughters, Amanda and Esmeralda, I love you. And if you allow me, I would like to dedicate this to the memory of his brother, Juan Carlos Mendes”.

An emotional gratitude that Eva Mendes could not enjoy live, because “he was at home with the girls”, as Gosling tells Entertainment tonight. This was one of seven times the team of La La Land took the stage to collect his awards, one of which he also received his co-star, Emma Stone. Remember the movie opens this friday On cinemas.


