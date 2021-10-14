George Clooney reveals which is one of the movies he most regrets doing

George Clooney He has to admit that he does not think he can be used to play any superhero. The actor, who has been at the DGA Theater in New York at the screening of The Tender Car, your next project on the big screen, has recognized that one of the films he regrets the most about making is Batman and robin, a film in which he starred alongside Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone. “I made a superhero movie and screwed it up so badly that they wouldn’t let me go anywhere near a set again and put on a cape, “said the interpreter in People, adding that when Ben Afleck put himself in the skin of the bat man, he also advised him that the chest of his suit did not have the nipples marked because it was horrible. “I don’t want to get into all this guy’s roles“, he added, making it clear that in his work, what he knows how to do or defend, It’s the kind of projects he grew up with during the 60s and 70s, films that represent the moment of North American cinematography and that were based on the script and on the story.







The truth is that it is not the first time that the actor denies this film. He hates doing it so much that he is forbidden for his wife, Amal Clooney, or their children, to wear it. In fact, at the beginning of October George Clooney assured that he would prefer that none of them decide to watch it because their negative comments could affect him. “There are certain films that I just say: ‘I want my wife to have a little respect for me and not see her.’ Plus, it’s bad when your four-year-old says, ‘This is really bad‘. That could be painful for me, “said the interpreter in Variety.









But it is not the only thing that the interpreter of The descendants or Syriana has expressed about Batman and Robin. He also dAmerican director, producer and screenwriter said in 2019 that this film marked the rest of his career and helped him make decisions later. “He wasn’t good at playing a superhero and it wasn’t a good movie. What I knew about that failure was that I had to relearn how I was working. I was no longer just an actor getting a role, I was held responsible for the entire film itself“, he commented in The Hollywood reporter, adding that for that reason afterwards he chose to do Three Kings, Three kings, A very dangerous romance and Oh Brother!











On the occasion of the premiere of The Tender Bar, which will be on Amazon Prime on January 7, George and Amal reappeared together after more than two years without attending a premiere due to the pandemic. That is why the couple, who lives in the UK with her children, the twins She and Alexander, four years old, traveled to the United States a few days ago to attend the premiere held in Los Angeles. There both showed their complicity and even the actor was aware of a small mishap that his wife had with the dress and heels.





