Genesis Prize Foundation Releases Names of 2022 “Jewish Nobel” Finalists

Jews around the world are invited to vote online for their candidate

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Genesis Prize Foundation (GPF) has released the names of the six finalists nominated for the Genesis Prize 2022 and has opened the list for voting by the global public.

The Genesis Prize, endowed with a million dollars, nicknamed the “Jewish Nobel” by the magazine Time, honors extraordinary people for their outstanding professional accomplishments, their contribution to humanity, and their commitment to Jewish values. The 2022 laureate will follow in the footsteps of Steven Spielberg, which won the Genesis Prize for 2021.

The finalists for the Genesis Prize 2022 are:

Albert bourla (Greece / USA), President and CEO of Pfizer, under whose direction the company delivered a COVID vaccine in record time

Voting open online until December 17.









See the profile clips of each of the finalists.

“The chance to vote for the winner of the Genesis Prize is an invitation to reflect on the meaning of Jewish achievements, how they influence the world and shape our modern identity,” he said Stan polovets, co-founder and president of the Genesis Prize Foundation. “Six extraordinary finalists represent Jewish talent in all its diversity: age, gender, geography, and professional accomplishments. We invite you to make your voice heard and vote for the 2022 Genesis Prize laureate.”

Since 2020, the vote of Jews around the world has been a major factor in the selection of the winner. Last year, two hundred thousand Jews from six continents voted for one of the 2021 finalists. The result of the public vote is taken into consideration by the Genesis Prize Committee, which maintains the final discretion in selecting the winner.

The 2022 recipient will be announced in early 2022, along with the philanthropic initiative to which the $ 1 million award and potential additional funding will go.

The Genesis Prize Foundation plans to honor the laureate at a gala ceremony in Israel by mid-2022, if the COVID situation allows.