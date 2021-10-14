Gears Tactics studio Splash Damage works on a new sci-fi IP

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Splash Damage, a UK studio, is best known for Gears Tactics, but has also collaborated in other projects of unleash franchises, such as Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory and Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

This has helped the developer to gain experience and get to know the industry better. Splash Damage is now preparing to take an important step in its history, as it is already working on a new project that will be a totally original franchise.

Through a statement, the company shared the first details of its next game. He also confirmed that he is hiring staff to make his new IP a reality.

Find out: Tencent is close to acquiring the studios of Warframe and Gears Tactics

Splash Damage reveals the first details of its new franchise

Splash Damage celebrated its 20th anniversary with various publications where it recalled its history and the most important projects it has worked on. After 2 decades, the company is finally ready to offer gamers a totally original franchise.

By now we know that you are working on a project with a science fiction setting. The project does not have a name yet, as it is in an initial phase of development. In fact, the studio is looking for new personnel for the project.

Splash Damage promises a good work culture and various benefits to its employees, such as relocation for developers and their families living abroad. He is currently looking for directors of art, development, design, as well as a significant number of artists.

“We loved working with established IPs like Wolfenstein, Gears of war and Halo during our 20 years of history, but we are eager to create another world of our own as Brink, Outcasters and Dirty bomb”Commented the study.

In his publication he shared an image that gives us an idea of ​​the setting that his original IP will have. You can see it below:









We’re creating a brand new game in an original sci-fi universe. Now hiring across a range of disciplines: 🪐Animation Programmer

🪐Art Director

🪐Design Director

🪐Development Director

🪐Lead Graphics Programmer

🪐And more! Help us build the future: https://t.co/lI25OvZhT5 pic.twitter.com/9Fm04xgeSd – Splash Damage (@splashdamage) October 13, 2021

“We are delighted to announce that one of our current projects is a completely new game, set in an original sci-fi universe. (..) But why do we announce it without a title? Well, this is a unique opportunity to join us and make a big impact on our next IP, ”added the developer.

In case you missed it: Tencent could snatch Sony’s purchase of several studios

While we know more details about the upcoming Splash Damage IP, we invite you to visit this link for more news about the study.

Related Video: Video Games That Changed The Industry Forever

Source