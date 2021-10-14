From the day Portman came to the country furious, to the other Argentinian romances that shook Hollywood

As spring came, in Big Bang we want to write about love. And for that, there is nothing better than remembering the most memorable love affairs of celebrities. But we are going to add a fundamental fact: the love paths that many of the country’s celebrities traveled to Hollywood, the mecca of cinema.

The head of this route will be the one occupied Carolina Ardohain and Benjamin Vicuña. Why? First because we feel like it. And, secondly, because Pampita and the Chilean gave the best romantic stories to the country. Their relationship was born when the model was still married to Martin Barrantes and she lost a millionaire judgment for infidelity since she became pregnant with Vicuña when she had not yet separated.

Anyway, just as their romance was very famous and their history as a couple celebrated, the separation was traumatic. It is that Pampita discovered Vicuña red-handed, while he was cheating on her with Eugenia La China Suárez, in a stop of the filming of the film The Red Thread. At that time, the actors denied everything, while Ardohain told reporters that in the famous motorhome there was “the smell of sex and perspiration.” The model and the Chilean separated. Six months later Benjamin and China whitewashed their romance.

How did the story continue? The couple dated from 2015 onwards. After many crises and two children in common, Vicuña confirmed the separation from his Instagram account two weeks ago. For China, it is not the first time that it has to deal with a divorce captured by the press. Already lived it with Nicolas Cabré. He met the gallant in 2012, on the recordings of Los Únicos. He was dating Eugenia Tobal, whom he left, and began to go out with China. They lasted two years and they had Rufina, their only daughter together. In 2014, they put an end to the relationship.

By then, Cabré had already dated many other celebrities in addition to Suárez and Tobal. First with Sabrina carballo, then with Celeste Cid, Agustina Cherri, Rocío Guirao Díaz, Florencia Torrente, Soledad Fandiño and Romina gaetani. A few years later he would fall into the arms of Laurita Fernandez. But that was a long way off.









Now we will follow the path of Celeste Cid, one of the most beautiful actresses in Argentina. His love history, although he always tried to keep it a secret, was full of celebrities. The first was Emmanuel horvilleur, the singer and creator of Illya Kuryaki & The Valderramas, whom she dated for several years and had a André, their only child in common.

Then two other singers arrived. And that they were not good company for Cid, who was going through serious addiction problems. The first was Joaquin Levinton, the leader of Turf. Later Santiago Moreno Charpentier, better known as Chano, who was recently shot by a Buenos Aires policeman due to a psychotic outbreak resulting from the use of narcotics.

On the other hand, Celeste also dated Michel Noher, the actor and son of Jean Pierre Noher, with whom he had Anton, his second son. But, without a doubt, Cid’s most striking romance was the one he starred in with Fito Paez. It was in 2009. She was 25 and 46 and they were caught on the cameras kissing. They lasted a few months.

That was not the only beautiful woman who dated Fito. In addition to Cecilia Roth and Romina richi, the famous singer-songwriter lived a brief but passionate courtship with Dolores Fonzi in 2005. They met through mutual friends and later she starred in one of the few films directed by the musician: Private Lives.

In that 2001 film, with Roth at the helm, Dolores met Gael Garcia Bernal, the Mexican who had become famous with the movie Amores perros, a year earlier. And this is where we are about to land in Hollywood. It is that six months before, the actor had conquered Natalie Portman, America’s movie star.

Gael and Natalie had been dating back and forth for many years. But, in 2006, something changed. Is that García Bernal settled in Buenos Aires to be part of the series Soy tu fan, in which he met again with Dolores, who had summoned him in his role as director. That Argentine had generated something in him and, within weeks, they were already experiencing a romance.

The truth is that Portman was not willing to give up so easily. Through the news, he learned of the rumors of an affair. He took a ticket to Buenos Aires and settled with a security guard in Argentina. She was prepared to get her partner back. It was July 2006 and the paparazzi could not find explanations for the presence of the actress.

There were arguments, apology requests, crying and even slamming doors in that hotel where the Israeli-born actress had settled. In those days, García Bernal put an end to his three-year courtship with Natalie, whom he had met in 2003, at a party after the Oscars ceremony. A week later, Portman returned to the United States with a broken heart and soon after, Fonzi and García Bernal confirmed their romance.