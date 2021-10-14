Fortnite would have a Spider-Man skin according to rumors | Battle Royale | Epic Games | Videogames | SPORTS-PLAY

Fortnite Battle Royale it has become one of the most important advertising windows of the moment. We have had important events prior to the premieres of movies like Star Wars or Avengers: Endgame.

In turn, Epic Games performs free online concerts for the entire community. The last big event was starring Ariana Grande, who gave quite a show with a 3D version of her.

Now seems to be Spider-Man time. That’s right, the Marvel and Sony character could have a special event and a skin from his last metallic suit (the one that Iron Man gave him in Infinity War).

The HYPEX dataminer details that it has found in the video game code an unknown item bearing the WestSausage name, which could be updated as Web Slinger.

The latter is the tool that the arachnid uses to swing in New York. It wouldn’t be unusual to see Epic Games work on enabling a new tool to improve character mobility.

FORTNITE | Maps inspired by “The Squid Game”

Red light green light

As the name suggests, players should walk when the light is green and stop when it turns red on this map. The goal is to pass the robot before time runs out. Players will be eliminated if they move during the red light. Map Code: 6796-5852-0804

The glass bridge

The Glass Bridge minigame is certainly a challenge, because the participants can only rely on their luck. 16 players are assigned random numbers and must cross the bridge before time runs out.

With each step, a glass of the bridge breaks. Jumping on the wrong glass will cause players to fall and be eliminated. Map Code: 2865-1481-0812

