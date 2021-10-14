Fortnite will have a new open world game mode

Can’t you save the world? Are you the weakest link in your squad? You don’t understand Creative Mode? Playing alone, surrounded by tryhards in every corner, gives you ‘amsied’? Well the shooter Epic Games favorite has a surprise for you, a new survivor-type PvE game mode: Daybreak.

And how do we know it will arrive soon? Because these kinds of programs cannot be activated from one day to the next (it would be practically like loading a new game to the platforms), the files must be uploaded little by little, and today patch 16.40 has been loaded with some Daybreak files, which has caused a heavier update than usual (anticipate your download time).

What is Daybreak?

It will be about a new mode of PvE (Player versus Environment) where you wake up unarmed on an island, with no memory of how you could have gotten there, so you’ll have to search for weapons and ammunition before night falls and the creatures that inhabit the place go hunting.

Contrary to the normal Fortnite island, in this place find other people to be of great help, as they could become valuable (and very necessary) allies to emerge triumphant from the experience.









How to succeed in this game? Survive and escape the island. You will have to find enough mechanical parts to fix one of the multiple decomposed helicopters throughout the site. If you can get it fixed and have enough gas before the third night, you will have succeeded.

Daybreak: Fortnite’s Valheim

Daybreak will also be available to play with your squad, but that will not ensure your survival, because at the beginning of the game the companions will be separated from each other, so You will have to find your companions or other players to complete your squad.

Do you feel with a doctorate in knowledge of the island? Not even that will help you. Last week, the well-known leaker @HYPEX published images of a map found among the Epic Games files, which suggest that it is about a completely new and different island.

When will ‘Daybreak’ be available? It’s hard to say, especially when talking about “soon”Well, it could be next week, or tomorrow (we’re not saying it will be tomorrow, but it would be nice, right?).