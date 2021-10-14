Fortnite will go offline after the end of Season 7

We are two weeks away from the start of the new season of Fortnite Battle Royale, but according to an acquaintance filter, the event at the end of Season 7 will end by temporarily taking the game offline, similar to when Chapter 1 ended and the game was replaced by a screen showing a black hole.

It was the well-known leaker @ShiinaBR who revealed that the files that arrived in the game with the latest update reveal Epic Games plans for the season finale, as he says the company did not even try to hide it this time.

“IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED, DON’T READ THE NEXT LINE,” warned the leaker to give players the opportunity to experience the event in white, without ruining the surprise. “After the event, we will instantly enter a time out”, Just as it happened with the famous black hole a couple of years ago.

The gaming community already suspected that something like this could happen since the current season ends on September 12, which falls on a Sunday. This is a very unusual day since the new seasons generally start on Tuesdays, which has raised the suspicion that we will spend two whole days without Fortnite.

At the beginning of the month the rumor that Fortnite would be updated to the new Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine with the arrival of Season 8, and although there have been other rumors since then that say this will happen until Season 9, it is because Fortnite will be offline a few days makes us suspect that the change could come sooner than planned.