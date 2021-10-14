Fortnite honors Martin Luther King with an interactive experience

Epic Games has announced through the official blog of Fortnite that his battle royale free will host a interactive experience what do you expect honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. recreating the famous speech he gave in Washington DC in 1963. It is a content created by various members of the community (ChaseJackman, GQuanoe, XWDFr and YU7A) and is supported by the magazine TIME.

With A march through time, the name given to this experience by its creators, we will be able to visit some of the most iconic points of the city. Washington DC ’63like the Lincoln Memorial and the National Mall, ending up with Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech on a giant screen. It will also include a virtual exhibition with photos and context of this historic moment. Can you see the trailer from this experience below:

There will be collaborative mini-games to represent the collective struggle against racism

“The experience includes a visit to museum-inspired points of interest and collaborative mini-games in which you will have to participate with other players. These activities will allow you to advance the experience and stage the most important points of Reverend King’s speech: we only advance if we work together, “says the official description of the blog of Fortnite, in which it is also announced that those who participate in A march through time they will get the graffiti ‘DC 63’ for your game box office.









It is not the first time Fortnite hosts virtual events little related to its standard gameplay: in the battle royale from Epic Games we have seen parties, concerts and even movie trailer shows. Now, any player who wants to can learn more about one of the most important moments in the fight against racism in the United States by accessing this free video game available on PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Android and Nintendo Switch. .