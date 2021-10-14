Fortnite: Freaky Flights: Master Navigator, how to play the MTL and complete Cosmic Summer missions

Fortnite’s big summer event continues, and the cosmic summer missions continue in Creative gameplay Freaky Flights: Masterful Navigator who is play in duos. This MTL will allow you to get on board a To storm to be the last in flight. Each plane has three “lives” and players will be able to reappear while they still have some life on their meter.

However, be careful because if you hit the ground or land for more than a few seconds, you will also die. Another detail that you should keep in mind is that you can steal enemy vehicles, which will grant you an extra life, and that the storm has an altitude limit that gradually decreases throughout the game. Pay attention to your altitude at the end of each match!

How do I play in Dread Squadron mode?

Accessing the temporary game mode Freaky Flights: Master Navigator is very easy, since you only need to go to creative mode and then enter the appropriate map code. This is the procedure to follow:

Select Creative Mode from the main game mode selection menu.

Select the “Discover” box

In the “Island code” tab, write the following code: 1234-3424-1388

Start the game

If you are not part of a pre-made party, you will be matched with unknown players. All you have to do is play and complete the following challenges available in this limited-time game mode!









Missions to complete in Dread Squadron mode:

Travel 5000m in a x-4 Stormwing in Freaky Flights: Master Navigator (5000)

Use coins to buy items from a vending machine in Freaky Flights: Master Navigator (50)

Eliminate players aboard an x-4 Stormwing in Freaky Flights: Master Navigator (25)

Accomplishing these missions does not have too much mystery and you will only need to play a few divided accounts to overcome these challenges. Once you have completed them, keep in mind that there is another challenge in this Cosmic Summer, and that will revolve around ‘The Pit’, although when it is active we will give a good account of these missions and how to overcome them.