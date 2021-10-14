Fortnite: Epic Games takes the first step to bring the game back to iOS devices in Korea

Fortnite was removed from the stores of iOS devices in August 2020, due to the endless dispute between Apple and Epic Games. More than a year later, in which we have witnessed trials, cross statements and other controversies between both companies, those responsible for the popular battle royale have confirmed that your intention is to re-launch it so that players who enjoy iPhone or iPad can access it again, taking advantage of the new law of South Korea that requires companies to allow others to use their own payment gateway.

In a statement via Twitter, the game’s official account has confirmed that “Epic Games has asked Apple to restore its Fortnite developer account. Epic intends to launch the game in Korea, offering Epic and Apple payment methods separately, in accordance with the new Korean law. “

Fortnite | End of Season 7 and beginning of Season 8

The seventh and intense season of the fashionable battle royale is about to end: Sunday 12 at 22:00 (Spanish peninsular time) the event Operación: Cielo en Llamas will take place. Of course, we invite you to live it with us; we will play and comment live on everything that happens. And when something ends, something begins; Season 8 will premiere just hours later: Monday, September 13. As usual, at MeriStation we will cover all the news so you don’t miss a single detail.

Fortnite is found available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices. If both companies finally come to understand each other, it will also be available again on iOS devices (Iphone & Ipad).

Source | Fortnite (Epic Games) on Twitter