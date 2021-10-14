Fortnite: Dance on an abductor saucer or as a passenger on a saucer, Week 9 challenge

This challenge is part of week 9 of season 7 of Fortnite. Will ask you to dance on an abductor cymbal or as a passenger on a cymbal

The mission is not difficult in itself, it will be especially necessary to quickly locate a suction saucer in order to achieve the challenge as quickly as possible.

Where to find abductor cymbals?

The challenge is achievable on all saucers, whether they are vacuum cleaners or not. However, we highly recommend that you turn to the abductor cymbals to accomplish this mission.

In fact, from the beginning of the game, the location of the suction saucers (usually 3 in number) is visible directly on the map. They are indicated by a purple symbol like this:

You will only have to identify the one that is closest to you, to hurry with your umbrella. Once you’ve landed safely on the saucer, all you have to do is perform a dance to complete the challenge.

You can also opt for a classic dish. These can be found in cities whose names are shown in purple on the map. Once you find yourself, you will have to shoot him, then get on and perform the gesture to complete the challenge.









During the week following the release of this challenge, there will be many opposing players who will also want to validate this challenge. And they will land en masse in these places. Here is a list of little tips to avoid dying when you put your foot down (and sometimes even before …):

You will meet fewer rivals with the goal of landing in the place to visit that is furthest from the path of the battle bus.

Always land on a weapon to defend yourself from the first second of the game.

For the most peaceful among you, waiting until the game is very late is usually a good solution to visit these places without seeing anyone.