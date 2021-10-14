Fortnite: BRUTE robots will return to Fortnite at the end of Season 8, according to rumor

ANDIn comparison to the previous season, this time on La Isla there is more an air of constant but passive tension, not the explosion of chaos and fast-paced action Alien Invasion that did not give us a break. With the fall weather all over the game and the crossing of Fortnitemares, Cubic carries a more moderate and mysterious plot … but according to leaks this could change in a very short time with the arrival of the GROSS robots

Last weekend (the first of October) the always (little) reliabledata miners Fortnite released a series of revelations that little by little have been fulfilled. For example, they showed many skins that will be added throughout the Fortnitemares event as that of Frankenstein’s monster, the Dark Renegade and the Leader of Squad Arrumacos in her undead version.

But the one warning that attracted the most attention was ShiinaBR: “To take into account: it’s highly likely that mechas will be added to the game later this Season, according to text in the files! Until this moment it is not known if they will be the old BRUTO wicks or a new type of wicks. We will be given the possibility of financing them: ‘FundingStation.Mech.FundedAmount’. “

What are the Fortnite GROSS?

These mecha appeared in Season X in the first Chapter of Fortnite. And where they painted to be groundbreaking items, they became such a headache for gamers that Epic Games had to come out on purpose. the rain of complaints that unleashed the hashtag #RemoveTheMech.









Like many other vehicles, they were units that had to be controlled by two players: one in the movement cabin and the other in the attack cabin. Sure, we have already seen all kinds of vehicles in Fortnite and many of them with weapons (helicopters, propeller planes, motorboats, cars with junker tires, spaceships …) but unlike all of them, the BRUTES were very efficient in eliminations and had incredible resistance.

Practically getting one of these mecha gave you an undue advantage in the game. Structures fell easily, characters became almost invulnerable … professional players began to fear them and the game was completely unbalanced (From the tryhard point of view, the caramelitos will say that, on the contrary, it is balanced).

But as ShiinaBR has already said, it is not known if these mechas will be the old models but nerfed, be a different type of mecha … or will they be the same, the same, that will come to terrify the old guard players and despair the new ones … and with that this eighth season will close for December of this year.