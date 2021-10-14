Fornite has been inspired to launch characters in the pure anime style – Almomento

Mexico City.- Who did not grow up watching anime in their childhood? Maybe we didn’t know them that way, but Dragon ball, Sakura Card Captor, Inuyasha I came in like sailor Moon and Ranma 1/2 they were part of the growth of some people in the distant 90’s.

But it so happens that the anime is not over, since with the continuation of some series or recreating them from scratch to be totally based on his manga, likewise, speaking of creations; Fortnite has brought us some characters in the pure anime style and with which we can fight and get the victory we want, either with friends or why not? alone.

To start, all three characters come in a package called “Cyber ​​Infiltration”, which began to be available on April 9 within the internal Fortnite store, but since weeks ago, users on Twitter leaked the accessories and skins that the video game would offer us, now that it is a reality.

Break down walls in both the real and the virtual world. Gear up for a waking battle against REM Corp. Grab the Cyber ​​Infiltration Pack inspired by @ sunman41456659! pic.twitter.com/xWYxRCAVOO – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 9, 2021

The package of Fortnite Cyber ​​Infiltration has been one of the rare cosmetic packs available in the game. The bundle is also a limited-time offer, so users should rush to get this bundle, as the day the outfits will leave the store is unknown.

This pack can be purchased from the Fortnite Item Shop for a total of 2200 V-Bucks in the game. The package consists of the skins of Chigusa, Megumi, Yuki, Guard Pup, H4ck // P4ck and Watchful Wabbit. In addition, the collection tools will be sold separately, which will be at a total price of 1200 V-Bucks.









We must add that these have not been the only anime skins, since in season 5 of chapter 2, we got the character of Lexa, a warrior from another world and that was included in the battle pass of that season. Weeks later the twin brother of Lexa, called Rust. So if you’re up for these characters, you’d better show off your building and shooting skills to make them show off.

