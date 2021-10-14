

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s sweetest moments as a couple

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt make an incredible couple. Between their individual achievements and their great work together on the movie ‘A Quiet Place’, these actors are taking Hollywood by storm. Take a look at his best photos.

Red carpet veterans

Posing for photographers at the BAFTA Awards, in 2017.

Selfie

Taking a selfie with viewers on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2017.

Gala

Sharing a fun moment at the MGH Cancer Center gala in 2013.

Faithful fiance

Blunt supporting her then fiancé at the premiere of her movie ‘It’s Complicated’, 2009.

Happy couple

The newlyweds pose for a photo at the Critic’s Choice Movie Awards in 2010.

Funny girl

Blunt making his sweetie laugh at the 2010 Emmy Awards.

Glances

The couple sweetly gaze into each other at LACMA’s Art And Film Gala in 2011.

Fun on the red carpet

Joking at the Kennedy Center Honors event in 2011.

Appointment

Posing at Disney Land, at the attraction, in 2012.

Husband

Krasinski supports his wife at the premiere of the movie ‘Looper’ in 2012.

Proud companion

An adorable look at the same event.

Devout duo

Joking at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in 2012.

Affection in public

At the Gotham Independent Film Awards in 2012.

Teamwork

The two got George Clooney to laugh at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in 2013.

On her lap

Blunt sat on her husband’s lap at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in 2013.

It’s your time

Krasinski admiring his wife from afar at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in 2013.

Like a fish in water before the cameras

At the Golden Globes, in 2013.

Those who pose together, stay together

Posing at the Freeing Voices, Changing Lives benefit gala in 2013.

Better together

At the Governor’s Awards in 2014.

Red carpet lovebirds

The March of Dimes Babies Celebration in 2014.

Look on the red carpet

At the 2015 annual Golden Globes gala.

United front

Posing at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in 2015.

Hug on stage

Krasinski hugging his wife at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards after she received the best actress award for her work on ‘The Edge of Tomorrow’ in 2015.

Chemistry

Adorable at the Beverly Hills’ HFPA Annual Grants Banquet in 2015.

Happy

Smiling at the premiere of ‘Sicario,’ a film Blunt worked on, at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015.

I support you

Supporting each other at Family Reach’s Cooking Live event in New York in 2015.

Intimate

Come, let me tell you a little secret …

Night at the theater

Opening night of ‘Dry Powder’ in 2016.

Actors in Wonderland

Attending Disney’s ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’ event in 2016.

Observing

Attending the premiere of ‘The Hollars’ in 2016.

Sensual

Blunt gazes sensually into the camera as she holds hands with her husband at the 2010 premiere of ‘The Wolfman’.

Long

At the Screen Actors Guild Annual Gala in 2012.

Combined

The actors show off their matching T-shirts at the Family Reach’s Cooking Live benefit gala against childhood cancer.

Helping children in need

At the Family Reach’s Cooking Live benefit gala in 2015.

Deep talks

At the 2015 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards gala…

Hand in hand

Together at the premiere of ‘Into The Woods’ in 2014.