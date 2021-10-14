Friday, October 15, 2021
Celebrity

Dwayne Johnson went viral for this unusual reason

By Arjun Sethi
Not to believe, but it does exist. It is twice the famous and beloved Dwayne johnson. Now, the actor Dwayne Douglas Johnson -which is his real name- and American professional wrestler more popularly known as “The rock”? or “The Rock, it seems that has its double as they “say” that everyone has it.

Apparently these days Dwayne Johnson went viral for this unusual reason. The actor has his double and what was most surprising is the great incredible resemblance. It would be trying an Alabama cop that suddenly began to go viral on social networks thanks to all those fanatic netizens who are permanently in the eye of detail.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

